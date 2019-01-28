Cole Macedo to Drive Tarlton Entry in the Kings of Thunder Series

From Petersen Media

On the heels of announcing their 2019 410ci plans, Tarlton Motorsports is pleased to announce that the potent No. 21X will chase the inaugural Kings of Thunder Championship with 2018 Civil War Series Champ, Cole Macedo behind the wheel.

Announced in December, the Kings of Thunder Series will be a 15 race series set at Tulare, CA’s Thunderbowl Speedway and Hanford, CA’s Keller Auto Speedway, a great location of events for the Fresno based Tarlton Motorsports team.

Winning his first career race last year at Keller Auto Speedway, which is the site of seven events, paired with eight events at the ‘Thunderbowl’, another venue Macedo faired well at in 2018, the reigning Civil War Series Champion is poised to after another 360ci title.

“I am really excited to run for another title this upcoming season after pulling one off in 2018,” Cole Macedo said. “The new Kings of Thunder Series is going to be awesome, and I am excited to run at my two hometown tracks a lot this season which is great because they happen to be two of my favorites to compete at. I am really thankful for another great year of support form the Tarlton family and another year to work with Paul Baines on the wrenches.”

Other than the 15 Kings of Thunder races, Macedo and Tarlton Motorsports will also be in action at times with the King of the West Series, as well as various other 360ci events around the state of California.

The Tarlton Motorsports team would like to thank Elite Landscape Construction, Tarlton and Son, Inc., Executive Auto Sales, Pabco Gypsum, Bandy and Associates, All Star Performance, and BG Lubricants for their support through the 2019 season.