Speed Shift TV Partners With Jackson Motorplex for Next Two Seasons

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. (Jan. 30, 2019) – Speed Shift TV and Jackson Motorplex have agreed to a two-year live streaming deal beginning with the 2019 season.

This year marks the fourth straight year of working together in some capacity for one of the leading motor sports marketing, production and live streaming providers in the industry and the 4/10-mile dirt oval located in Jackson, Minn.

A total of 16 nights of action-packed competition will be aired live as well as shown On-Demand from the oval beginning with the season opener on May 10 when the IRA Sprint Car Series joins the Outlaw Sprints Fueled by Casey’s General Stores 410 winged sprint cars. The Heartland Steel RaceSaver sprint cars presented by Wyffels Hybrids is also on the program.

All Speed Shift TV events except the Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions race on July 26 will be included in Speed Shift TV’s recently announced VIP subscription, which is only $40 per month. The All Star show will have separate pricing.

The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series tripleheader June 27-29 and the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series on July 17 will not be streamed by Speed Shift TV.

For a list of upcoming live broadcasts via Speed Shift TV, visit https://www.speedshifttv.com/schedule/ .

