ASCS Southwest Region Unveils 2019 Lineup

Bryan Hulbert

TULSA, Okla. (February 1, 2019)

With 18 dates on the 2019 slate, the series will spend 14 of those in Arizona borders with the new Vado Speedway Park, located just south of Las Cruces, N.M. taking holiday weekends for four nights of racing.

Kicking off with a doubleheader at Canyon Speedway Park in Peoria, Ariz. the series will take on the one-third mile oval on Friday, February 22 and Saturday, February 23. The ASCS Southwest Region returns to Canyon Speedway Park again on October 12.

Arizona Speedway follows on Saturday, March 23 for the first of six trips to the Queen Creek oval. Remaining trips are set for May 11, June 29, October 5, and the 2019 Season Finale on November 29 and 30.

Central Arizona Speedway hits the lineup with three nights on April 13, June 22, and November 9. Breathing new life into USA Raceway in Tucson, Ariz. Jonah Trussel, who also heads Arizona Speedway, has taken over the lease on the facility and will have the ASCS Southwest Region in action on April 27 and September 14.

Taking Memorial Day and Labor Day Weekends in 2019, Vado Speedway Park is expected to see action on May 25 and 26 as well as August 31 and September 1.

The series lineup works together for the most part with the recently announced San Tan Ford ASCS Desert Sprint Car Series with several nights run in conjunction with each other. Only the Memorial Day Weekend dates conflict with each other as the San Tan Ford ASCS Desert Sprint Car Series will be at Canyon Speedway Park.

Jason Rominger will serve as the Competition Director for ASCS Southwest Region.

For other news, notes, and information on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the nine Regional Tours that make up ASCS Nation in 2019, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com, follow on Facebook, on Instagram, and on Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

2019 ASCS Southwest Region Lineup

Date-Track-City, State

2/22/2019-Canyon Speedway Park – Peoria, AZ

2/23/2019-Canyon Speedway Park – Peoria, AZ

3/23/2019-Arizona Speedway – Queen Creek, AZ

4/13/2019-Central Arizona Speedway – Casa Grande, AZ

4/27/2019-USA Raceway – Tucson, AZ

5/11/2019-Arizona Speedway – Queen Creek, AZ

5/25/2019-Vado Speedway Park – Vado, NM

5/26/2019-Vado Speedway Park – Vado, NM

6/22/2019-Central Arizona Speedway – Casa Grande, AZ

6/29/2019-Arizona Speedway – Queen Creek, AZ

8/31/2019-Vado Speedway Park – Vado, NM

9/1/2019-Vado Speedway Park – Vado, NM

9/14/2019-USA Raceway – Tucson, AZ

10/5/2019-Arizona Speedway – Queen Creek, AZ

10/12/2019-Canyon Speedway Park – Peoria, AZ

11/9/2019-Central Arizona Speedway – Casa Grande, AZ

11/29/2019-Arizona Speedway – Queen Creek, AZ

11/30/2019-Arizona Speedway – Queen Creek, AZ

***Schedule subject to change.