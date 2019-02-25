World of Outlaws Sprint Cars to visit Dubuque Speedway for first time on Sunday, June 23

By Tony Veneziano

DUBUQUE, Iowa — February 22, 2019 — The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series will visit Dubuque Speedway in Iowa for the first time ever in 2019 on Sunday, June 23.

Dubuque Speedway is a semi-banked three-eighths-mile, which contests its weekly program on Sunday nights. The track is promoted by Nick and Amanda McCrady of Trackside Promotions, who also operate Maquoketa Speedway.

Kevin Kotz, the General Manager of the Dubuque County Fairgrounds and Events Center, is excited for the 2019 season, which will mark the 50th year of racing at Dubuque Speedway.

The venue will mark the ninth track in the state of Iowa that the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series has competed at dating back to the series inaugural season of 1978.

The fairgrounds oval has played host to 410-sprint car racing in the past, with the Bumper to Bumper Interstate Racing Association (IRA). Also, the Sprint Invaders, 360-sprint car tour has visited Dubuque a number of times.

The World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series has competed at the track twice, including last year, when Brandon Sheppard picked up a win.

Daryn Pittman, the 2013 World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series champion, started the 2019 season off with a bang, winning the first two nights of racing in Florida to jump out to the lead in points.

Along with the 13 full-time drivers following the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series this year, a strong contingent of regional and local drivers is expected for the event at Dubuque Speedway.

Information on tickets for the inaugural event for the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series at Dubuque Speedway in Iowa on Sunday, June 23 will be available soon at www.slspromotions.com.

