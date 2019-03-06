Thunderbowl season opens with Outlaws and more this weekend

By Gary Thomas

Tulare, CA – March 5, 2019…The inaugural World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series event at Merle Stone Chevrolet Thunderbowl Raceway occurred in September of 2003 when 20-time series champion Steve Kinser scored victory over Tim Shaffer and Jason Meyers.

Apart from 2006 the “Greatest Show on Dirt” has competed at the venue every year since. This weekend’s event features the World of Outlaws both nights, plus the Western RaceSaver Sprints on Friday and the Kings of Thunder Winged 360 Sprint Cars on Saturday. If you’re a fan of Winged Sprint Car racing this is the weekend for you!

Past World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series winners at the Merle Stone Chevrolet Thunderbowl Raceway

2018- Aaron Reutzel on March 9

2017- David Gravel on March 17, Donny Schatz on March 18

2016- David Gravel on March 12

2015- Tim Kaeding on March 13, Rico Abreu on March 14

2014- Daryn Pittman on March 14, Rico Abreu on March 15

2013- Tim Kaeding on March 15, Craig Dollansky on March 16

2012 – Tim Kaeding on March 16

2011 – Joey Saldana on March 19

2010 – Jason Meyers on March 5, Joey Saldana on March 6

2009 – Randy Hannagan on March 20, Joey Saldana on March 21

2008 – Jac Haudenschild on Oct. 18

2007 – Joey Saldana on Feb. 23, Tim Kaeding on Feb. 24, Donny Schatz on Oct. 13

2005 – Tim Shaffer on Feb. 25, Donny Schatz on October 14, Sammy Swindell on Oct. 15

2004 – Erin Crocker on October 29, Terry McCarl on October 30

2003 – Steve Kinser on September 3

Tickets continue to be on sale for the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series weekend this Friday and Saturday March 8th and 9th and can be acquired by calling 559-688-0909. Tickets will also be available at the gate.

All seating in the house is reserved, with grandstand tickets $50 each night and bleacher tickets $45 both nights. Kids 6-12 are half price and those 5 and under are free. A seating chart, as well as hotel info is available online at www.thunderbowlraceway.com

Following this weekend Thunderbowl Raceway will go dark until Saturday April 27th when the Kings of Thunder Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Western RaceSaver Sprints and IMCA Stock Cars take to the track. The inaugural KoT 360 event at Keller Auto Speedway was picked off by Hanford’s own DJ Netto on February 23rd. Netto will be hoping to double up on Saturday in Tulare.

Special thanks to all our partners for their support of the Thunderbowl Raceway including Merle Stone Chevrolet, Budweiser, Tachi Palace Hotel & Casino, Roth Motorsports, KRC Safety, Western Metal Company, Southwest Contractors, Double “D” Towing and JD Heiskel & Company.

Be sure to like our Facebook page at https://bit.ly/2N30fss to stay up to date with the latest news regarding the Thunderbowl.

The Merle Stone Chevrolet Thunderbowl Raceway is located at the Tulare County Fairgrounds on the corner of Bardsley and K Streets in Tulare, California. From the junction of SR 99 and SR 137, go west on SR 137. At South K go south one-half mile to the Fairgrounds. Camping is available for fans off turns three and four.

……………..

Merle Stone Chevrolet Thunderbowl Raceway 2019 Schedule

Friday March 8: World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series and Western RaceSaver Sprint Cars

Saturday March 9: World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series and Kings of Thunder Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Saturday April 27: Kings of Thunder Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Western RaceSaver Sprint Cars and IMCA Stock Cars

Saturday May 4: Kings of Thunder Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Western RaceSaver Sprint Cars and IMCA Stock Cars

Friday May 17: Sixth annual Peter Murphy Classic- Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Elk Grove Ford and Abreu Vineyards vs. KoT 360’s plus USAC West Coast Wingless 360 Sprints

Saturday May 18: Sixth annual Peter Murphy Classic- King of the West-NARC Fujitsu 410 Sprint Car Series plus Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Elk Grove Ford and Abreu Vineyards vs. KoT 360’s

Saturday June 8: Chris & Brian Faria Memorial- Kings of Thunder Winged 360 Sprint Cars, USAC West Coast Sprints, Western RaceSaver Sprint Cars and IMCA Stock Cars

Saturday September 28: Kings of Thunder Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Western RaceSaver Sprint Cars and IMCA Stock Cars

Thursday October 17: Rico Abreu Racing 26th annual Trophy Cup presented by Rudeen Racing – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Friday October 18: Rico Abreu Racing 26th annual Trophy Cup presented by Rudeen Racing – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Saturday October 19: Rico Abreu Racing 26th annual Trophy Cup presented by Rudeen Racing – Winged 360 Sprint Cars