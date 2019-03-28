Creek County Speedway race postponed to May 24th

OCRS-PR

Tulsa Okla. (March 28, 2019) – With a forecast of wet and cold weather this weekend, Creek County Speedway officials have decided to postpone Saturday’s Ameri-Flex / OCRS sprint car program to Friday, May 24th.

“We’ve got near 100% chance of rain starting tonight and going all the way through Friday and possibly into Saturday morning, plus a low of 32 degrees on Saturday night,” said Creek County Speedway promoter Steve Hahn. “As bad as I want to race, and the fans want to have races, that’s not conditions anyone wants to go watch a race in.”

The May 24th date will be the first leg of what will be a Memorial Day weekend “OCRS Triple Play”. Following the Creek date, the AMERI-FLEX / OCRS sprint cars will travel to Caney Valley Speedway in Caney Kansas on Saturday, May 25th and then conclude the Triple Play weekend on Sunday May 26th at 81 Speedway in Park City Kansas.

Also….

Just added to the 2019 schedule is Saturday April 20th at the Caney Valley Speedway. This will be the next racing event for the series.

More details will be posted in the coming weeks.

ocrsracing.net