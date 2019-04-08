NEW BLOOMINGTON SET TO OPEN THIS FRIDAY WITH USAC SPRINTS

From USAC

Bloomington, Indiana (April 8, 2019)………Bloomington Speedway’s new era begins this Friday night, April 12, with the “Larry Rice Classic” featuring the USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship.

Facility improvements over the offseason to the track, whose racing tradition dates back to 1923, have given a facelift to the southern Indiana quarter-mile dirt oval under the management team led by Bloomington native / USAC Silver Crown manager A.J. Bowlen and the United States Auto Club.

This Friday’s season debut will be the first of three USAC National events on the Bloomington calendar, in addition to “Indiana Midget Week” featuring the USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship on June 7 and the “Sheldon Kinser Memorial” return for the USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Cars during “Indiana Sprint Week” on July 26.

The April 12 event card also includes the RaceSaver Sprint Cars and UMP Modifieds. “Indiana Midget Week” will also feature Sprint Cars and MMSA Mini Sprints on the docket. “Indiana Sprint Week” will have RaceSaver Sprint Cars in conjunction with USAC.

Pricing for all USAC-sanctioned events at Bloomington has adult general admission tickets at $20, students (with ID) $10 and kids 12 and under free. Pit passes are $35. Pits will open at 3pm with the front gates opening at 5pm Eastern.

An additional four events will be held at Bloomington in 2019, starting with the “Bob Kinser Memorial” on May 3 with Sprint Cars, MMSA Mini Sprints, UMP Modifieds and UMP Super Stocks. The May 24″Josh Burton Memorial” lineup brings the Midwest Sprint Car Series, Midgets and UMP Modifieds. Independence Day weekend at Bloomington Speedway carries into July 5 with a Fireworks show, Midgets, UMP Modifieds, MMSA Mini Sprints and UMP Super Stocks. The season’s finale, a “Salute to Mike Miles,” provides a triple slice of action on August 9 with Sprints, Midgets and UMP Modifieds.

All non-USAC events will be $15 for adult general admission with pits opening at 3pm and the front gates opening at 5pm Eastern.

For more info on Bloomington Speedway’s events, visit www.bloomingtonspeedway.com or on social media – Twitter: @BloomSpeedway, Facebook: Bloomington Speedway and Instagram: @bloomspeedway.