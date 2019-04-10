ROA LEADS USAC/CRA SPRINTS TO PERRIS “SOKOLA SHOOTOUT”

By Lance Jennings

APRIL 9, 2019… This Saturday, April 13th, the AMSOIL USAC/CRA Sprint Cars will return to Perris Auto Speedway for the “Sokola Shootout.” Promoted by Don Kazarian, the fourth point race will also showcase the PAS Senior Sprint Cars and the PAS Young Gun Sprint Cars. The spectator gates will open at 5:00pm and racing at “America’s Premier Dirt Track” will start at 7:00pm. For more event information, visit the track’s website at perrisautospeedway.com or call 951.940.0134.

NOTICE TO RACERS:

-2019 APPROVED/LEGAL MUFFLERS: EXTREME: 6014-3535, 3615-3535; SCHOENFELD: 14272535, 14272735-78; FLOWMASTER: 53545-10, 13516100, 13516101; COAST FABRICATION: 350x625x17-2S; B&B: FRAC-0375S; SPINTECH: 1545P SUPER STOCK

*Failure to comply with the muffler rule will risk disqualification from the event.

– FRONT AXLE TETHER SYSTEMS (2-Chassis, 1-King Pin to King Pin) ARE MANDATORY.

– FULL CONTAINMENT SEATS ARE MANDATORY.

– Hoosier Tires are required on all four corners with the 105/16 Medium and the 105/18 Hard as the only approved right rear tires. The “Medium” is also legal with the USAC National, USAC SouthWest, USAC West Coast, and VRA Sprint Cars.

– Cockpit adjustable shocks ARE ALLOWED.

– USAC/CRA charges a $25 entry fee to all competitors and the series rule book can be found online at usacracing.com.

– USAC MEMBERSHIPS can be purchased at the track or online at usaclicense.com.

– USAC BONUS / Any racer who enters every event for both the AMSOIL USAC/CRA and Sands Chevrolet USAC SouthWest Sprint Car schedules will have their entry fees reimbursed at the end of the year.

The “Sokola Shootout” has been a popular race on the West Coast since “The Cowboy” Tony Jones won the inaugural show at Manzanita Speedway on March 17, 2001. Originally called the “Sokola Classic” to honor past CRA President and USAC Sprint Supervisor Gary Sokola, the event has grown to also honor former driver Mark Sokola and their contributions to racing. Last year, fast qualifier Brody Roa, Jake Swanson, “Hollywood” Danny Faria Jr., and “Chargin” Charles Davis Jr. followed “The Demon” Damion Gardner to his third Sokola victory. The “Sokola Shootout” win list is at the end of this release.

Since March 6, 2004, the Lake Perris Fairgrounds has held 214 AMSOIL USAC/CRA Sprint Car events and thirty-eight different drivers have claimed victory. “The Demon” Damion Gardner leads all drivers with 45 “home track” wins and the 1-lap track record of 15.833 was set by Nic Faas on February 25, 2012. On March 30th, Brody Roa topped the “So-Cal Showdown” and a complete series win list at Perris is at the end of this release.

Entering Saturday’s event, Brody Roa (Garden Grove, CA) sits atop the point standings with a fourteen point advantage. Driving the BR Performance #91R HD Industries / Burris Racing Maxim, Roa has one feature win, three top-10 finishes, and 28 feature laps led to his credit. The 2016 USAC West Coast Sprint Car Champion is tied with Matt Mitchell, Richard Vander Weerd, and Austin Williams for fourteenth on the USAC/CRA win list and will be looking for his eighth career triumph.

“The Demon” Damion Gardner (Concord, CA) ranks second in the chase for the championship. Racing Mark Alexander’s #4 Trench Shoring / All Coast Construction Spike, Gardner finished seventh in the Perris “So-Cal Showdown.” To date, the seven-time champion has also posted one Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Award, two heat race victories, and three top-10 finishes on the year. This Saturday, “The Demon” will have his sights the eighty-first USAC/CRA feature win of his career.

Settling into his new ride, “The Big Game Hunter” Austin Williams (Yorba Linda, CA) is third in the USAC/CRA point chase. Piloting Tom and Laurie Sertich’s #92 Huntington Beach Glass & Mirror / Lucas Oil DRC, Williams finished third at the Lake Perris Fairgrounds on March 30th. At press time, the 2009 Co-Rookie of the Year has three top-10 finishes on the season and will be looking for his eighth career win.

R.J. Johnson (Laveen, AZ) ranks fourth in the USAC/CRA championship point standings. Driving the Bobby Martin Racing #51 Martin Family Auto Museum / Pro Flyer Race Engines Sherman, Johnson was in contention for the Marth 30th win until a lap 16 flip resulted in a sixteenth place finish. To date, the five-time USAC SouthWest Sprint Car Champion has posted two heat race victories, two top-10 finishes, and sixteen feature laps led in the campaign. The second generation driver will have his sights on claiming his seventh USAC/CRA victory.

Stevie Sussex (Tempe, AZ) is currently fifth in the USAC/CRA point standings. Racing Robbie & Gaye Allen’s #12 ABC Body Shop / PPG Automotive Finishes Maxim, Sussex charged to fifth in the “So-Cal Showdown” after starting tenth. At press time, the 2017 USAC National Sprint Car Rookie of the Year has three top-10 finishes and will be looking to earn his first USAC/CRA main event win.

Currently ranked twenty-sixth in points, Eddie Tafoya Jr. (Chino Hills, CA) leads the chase for Rookie of the Year honors. Ryan Cully (Alger, WA), Jeff Dyer (Bermuda Dunes, CA), Stephen Sanchez (Flagstaff, AZ), and Steve Hix (Ventura, CA) are also in contention.

Among the other drivers expected to be in action are “Chargin” Charles Davis Jr., “The Magic Man” Mike Martin, “Thunder” Tommy Malcolm, Chris Gansen, Jake Swanson, Matt McCarthy, Richard Vander Weerd, Austin Liggett, “Hollywood” Danny Faria Jr., Jace Vander Weerd, and more.

Perris Auto Speedway is located on the Lake Perris Fairgrounds at 18700 Lake Perris Drive in Perris, California. Adult tickets are $25, Senior tickets (65 and over) are $20, Active Military (with ID), Students (13-18), and Kids tickets (6-12) are $5. Children’s tickets (5 and under) are FREE. For more event information, visit the track’s website at perrisautospeedway.com or call 951.940.0134.

The AMSOIL USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series thanks All Coast Construction, ButlerBuilt Professional Seat Systems, Circle Track Performance, Competition Suspension Incorporated, Extreme Mufflers, Five Star Grafix, Flowdynamics, Hoosier Racing Tire, Loudpedal Productions, Pyrotect Racing Cells, Saldana Racing Products, Specialty Fasteners, surfNsprint.com, Ultra Shield Race Products, Wilwood Disc Brakes, and Woodland Auto Display for their support. If you or your company would like to become part of the series, contact PR Director Lance Jennings at lwjennings@earthlink.net.

For more information on the series, visit the United States Auto Club (USAC) website at usacracing.com. You can also find exclusive content on the USAC/CRA Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages.

FloSports has USAC/CRA Sprint Car live videos and on demand coverage available for purchase at floracing.com.

———————————————–

AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR CHAMPIONS: 2004-Rip Williams, 2005-Damion Gardner, 2006-Cory Kruseman, 2007-Tony Jones, 2008-Mike Spencer, 2009-Mike Spencer, 2010-Mike Spencer, 2011-Mike Spencer, 2012-Mike Spencer, 2013-Damion Gardner, 2014-Damion Gardner, 2015-Damion Gardner, 2016-Damion Gardner, 2017-Damion Gardner, 2018-Damion Gardner.

SOKOLA CLASSIC / SHOOTOUT WINNERS: 2001-Tony Jones, 2002-Jeremy Sherman, 2003-Jeremy Sherman, 2004-Cory Kruseman, 2005-Mike Kirby, 2006-Mike Kirby, 2007-Not Held, 2008-Not Held, 2009-Rickie Gaunt, 2010-Damion Gardner, 2011-Mike Spencer, 2012-Nic Faas, 2013-Bryan Clauson, 2014-Damion Gardner, 2015-Richard Vander Weerd, 2016-Bryan Clauson, 2017-Richard Vander Weerd, 2018-Damion Gardner.

2019 AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR WINS: 1-Josh Hodges, 1-Brody Roa, 1-Hunter Schuerenberg.

PERRIS AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR WINS: 45-Damion Gardner, 24-Mike Spencer, 19-Tony Jones, 17-Cory Kruseman, 9-Nic Faas, 8-David Cardey, 7-Rip Williams, 6-Bryan Clauson, 6-Mike Kirby, 6-Matt Mitchell, 6-Danny Sheridan, 6-Richard Vander Weerd, 5-Rickie Gaunt, 5-Justin Grant, 4-Robert Ballou, 4-Dave Darland, 4-R.J. Johnson, 4-Austin Williams, 3-Garrett Hansen, 2-Darren Hagen, 2-Jesse Hockett, 2-Levi Jones, 2-Blake Miller, 2-Brody Roa, 2-Kevin Thomas Jr., 2-Chris Windom, 1-Chad Boespflug, 1-Greg Bragg, 1-Daron Clayton, 1-Charles Davis Jr., 1-Josh Ford, 1-Josh Hodges, 1-Bud Kaeding, 1-Adam Mitchell, 1-Johnny Rodriguez, 1-Chase Stockon, 1-Scotty Weir, 1-Jason York.

AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR POINT STANDINGS: 1. Brody Roa-218, 2. Damion Gardner-204, 3. Austin Williams-188, 4. R.J. Johnson-182, 5. Stevie Sussex-174, 6. Josh Hodges-164, 7. Charles Davis Jr.-144, 8. Mike Martin-136, 9. Isaac Chapple-126, -. Tommy Malcolm-126, 11. Jason McDougal-124, 12. Hunter Schuerenberg-119, 13. Chris Gansen-106, 14. Landon Cling-94, 15. Matt Rossi-92, 16. Jake Swanson-91, 17. Matt McCarthy-83, 18. Richard Vander Weerd-78, 19. Matt Lundy-70, 20. Michael Curtis-68.