Tony Stewart leads All Star invastion into Attica for Spring Nationals

By Brian Liskai

ATTICA, Ohio – Former NASCAR and Indy Car champion Tony Stewart will lead the Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions Sprint Car Series into Attica Raceway Park for the 30th Annual Core & Main Spring Nationals Friday, April 19 and Saturday, April 20.

Both nights will have 40-lap A-mains and both will pay $5,000 to win. Gates will open Friday at 4 p.m. with racing at 7:45 p.m. with the Summit Racing Equipment UMP Late Models also in action. On Saturday gates open at 3 p.m. with racing at 7 p.m. and the Fremont Fence 305 Sprints will be in action. Tickets are $22 for adults each night, $20 for senior citizens; $10 for teens ages 11-15; with kids 10 and under getting in free. Pit passes are $35 each night.

Stewart, who owns the All Star series, will have his hands full for the Spring Nationals. The All Stars boast 15 members in 2019 including returning series champion Aaron Reutzel; Paul McMahan who garnered an All Star win at Attica in 2018; John Garvin; Tyler Esh, Cale Conley who opened Attica’s 2019 season with his first ever win at the track; 6 time series champion Dale Blaney who sits third on the track’s all-time win list with 26 victories; California driver Cory Eliason; rookie Skylar Gee; Gerard McIntyre, rookies George Hobaugh, Mallie Shuster and Jim Shuster; two time All Star champion Greg Wilson who sits fifth on Attica’s all-time with list with 19 victories; Spencer Bayston who scored a Spring Nationals win in 2017; and Brock Zearfoss, a Port Royal Speedway champion.

They will have to face the tough weekly competitors who call Attica Raceway Park home including 2018 champion Stuart Brubaker, two-time track champion Chris Andrews, 8 time track champion Byron Reed, former champion Caleb Griffith and young chargers like Brian Lay, DJ Foos, Cap Henry, Buddy Kofoid, Travis Philo, Broc Martin, TJ Michael, Nate Dussel, Jess Stiger, Jordan Ryan and last year’s rookie of the year Kelsey.

Last year, the Spring Nationals were rained out both scheduled nights, but a make-up date for the finale was held later in April with National Sprint Car Hall of Fame member Jac “The Wild Child” Haudenschild earning the win, holding off a late-race surge from Lee Jacobs.

For more information go to www.atticaracewaypark.com or follow the track on Twitter @atticaracewyprk or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/atticaracewaypark and Instagram at attica_raceway_park.

About Core & Main: (www.hdswaterworks.com)

Core & Main distributes a complete line of water, sewer, fire protection and storm drain products to serve the needs of both contractors and municipalities in all aspects of public works and private construction industries. The products are integral to building, repairing and maintaining water systems and serve as part of the basic municipal infrastructure required to support population and economic growth and residential and commercial construction. The nearest Core & Main locations are in Ashland and Smherst, Ohio.

Spring Nationals History

Year

Winner

1990

Steve Siegel

1991

Bobby Allen

1992

Frank Kerr/Frank Kerr

1993

Mark Keegan/rain

1994

Mark Keegan/Frank Kerr

1995

Dale Blaney/Joey Saldana

1996

Bobby Teeple/Danny Smith

1997

Gary Wright/Butch Schroeder

1998

Jeff Shepard/Frank Kerr

1999

Kenny Jacobs/rain

2000

Craig Dollansky/rain

2001

Byron Reed/rain

2002

Greg Wilson/Jeff Shepard

2003

Chad Kemenah/Greg Wilson

2004

Chad Kemenah/rain

2005

Stevie Smith/Danny Smith

2006

Terry McCarl/Greg Wilson

2007

Brock Mayes/Dale Blaney

2008

Lance Dewease

2009

Dale Blaney/rain

2010

rain/Byron Reed

2011

rain/Dale Blaney

2012

Dale Blaney/Craig Mintz

2013

Rain/Dale Blaney

2014

Rain/Dale Blaney

2015 Rain/Ryan Smith

2016 Rain/Dale Blaney

2017 DJ Foos/Spencer Bayston

2018 Rain/Jac Haudenschild