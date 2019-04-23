TriboDyn Lubricants Carolina Sprint Tour Starts Season Saturday at Sumter Speedway

Inside Line Promotions

TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. (April 22, 2019) – The opening leg of the 2019 season gets underway this Saturday for the TriboDyn Lubricants Carolina Sprint Tour, which visits Sumter Speedway during the 4 th annual Spring Fling.

It marks the first of two visits to the 3/8-mile dirt oval in Sumter, S.C., for the RaceSaver 305ci winged sprint car series this season. Saturday is also the first of 16 points-paying races on the 2019 schedule.

Several big changes have been announced throughout the offseason for the series, including the addition of TriboDyn Lubricants as the primary marketing partner. Not only do all Carolina Sprint Tour members get 40 percent off of its products and free shipping, TriboDyn Lubricants is showcasing a bonus at each race.

A whopping $500 will be given out if a driver is running TriboDyn Lubricants products. All drivers in attendance at a race will be entered into the drawing. The feature winner of the race will draw a name out of a hat and if the driver selected uses TriboDyn Lubricants products, he or she will receive the bonus. If the driver only uses either TriboDyn Lubricants engine oil or gear oil, he or she will receive $250.

Additionally, the Carolina Sprint Tour has welcomed contingency sponsors in VP Racing Fuels, Superior Steering Wheels, Newlin Bar Service, Pitbull Lifts, Velocita Racewear and Next Level Custom Apparel.

In other important news, Andy Stapp has been selected as the race director and series officials have instituted a passing points system during heat races to determine the feature lineups.

It all begins this Saturday when the gates open at 4 p.m. with racing set for 6 p.m.

Tickets are $15 for the grandstands and $25 for the pits.

Sumter Speedway is one of 10 different tracks that will host at least one of the 16 points-paying races this season.

The series will have racing fuel for sale at each race along with a new assortment of apparel, including t-shirts, hoodies and more.

UP NEXT –

Saturday at Sumter Speedway in Sumter, S.C.

ABOUT CAROLINA SPRINT TOUR –

The TriboDyn Lubricants Carolina Sprint Tour is a RaceSaver 305ci winged sprint car series that primarily competes in North Carolina and South Carolina. There are 16 points-paying races on the 2019 schedule as well as two non-points races on tap. Additionally, series drivers will see an increased payout at most tracks this year.