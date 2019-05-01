USAC/CRA Sprint Cars at Ventura Saturday

From Lance Jennings

VENTURA, Ca. (April 30, 2019) — This Saturday, May 4th, the AMSOIL USAC/CRA Sprint Cars will make their only appearance of the year at Ventura Raceway. Promoted by Jim Naylor, the fifth point race will also feature the VRA Senior Sprints, California Lightning Sprints, and the Focus/WMR Midgets. The Pit Gates will open at Noon, the Front Gates will open at 3:00pm, with Racing scheduled for 5:30pm at “The Best Little Dirt Track in America.” For more event information, visit the track’s website at venturaraceway.com or call 805.648.RACE.

Since May 22, 2004, the Ventura County Fairgrounds has held twenty USAC/CRA Sprint Car races. “The Ripper” Rip Williams won the Ventura USAC/CRA debut and “The Kruser” Cory Kruseman leads all drivers with six series wins. “The Bullet” Blake Miller set the USAC/CRA qualifying record of 11.675 on October 25, 2008 and “The Flying Shoe” Ron Shuman posted the all-time 410 non-wing record of 11.527 on October 1, 1994. Last year, Brody Roa earned the special 40-lap victory and a complete series win list at Ventura is at the bottom of this release.

Heading to Ventura, Brody Roa (Garden Grove, CA) sits atop the point standings with a thirteen point advantage. Racing the BR Performance #91R HD Industries / Burris Racing Maxim, Roa took third in the April 13th “Sokola Shootout” at Perris. To date, the 2016 USAC West Coast Sprint Car Champion has one feature win, four top-10 finishes, and 44 feature laps led to his credit. Brody is tied with Matt Mitchell, and Austin Williams for fifteenth on the win list and will be looking for his eighth career triumph.

“The Demon” Damion Gardner (Concord, CA) is second in the chase for the championship. Piloting Mark Alexander’s #4 Trench Shoring / All Coast Construction Spike, Gardner set fast time and ran fifth in the “Sokola Shootout.” At press time, the seven-time champion has two Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Awards, two heat race victories, and four top-10 finishes on the year. This Saturday, “The Demon” will have his sights on the eighty-first USAC/CRA victory of his career.

After running second to Richard Vander Weerd at Perris, R.J. Johnson (Laveen, AZ) has climbed to third in the USAC/CRA point chase. Driving the Bobby Martin Racing #51 Martin Family Auto Museum / Pro Flyer Race Engines Sherman, Johnson has three heat race victories, three top-10 finishes, and sixteen feature laps led in the campaign. The five-time USAC SouthWest Champion has six career USAC/CRA wins and will be looking to add Ventura to his resume.

“The Big Game Hunter” Austin Williams (Yorba Linda, CA) ranks fourth in the point standings. Racing Tom and Laurie Sertich’s #92 Huntington Beach Glass & Mirror / Lucas Oil DRC, Williams finished ninth at the Lake Perris Fairgrounds. To date, the 2009 Co-Rookie of the Year has four top-10 finishes on the season and will have his sights on his eighth career win.

“Chargin” Charles Davis Jr. (Buckeye, AZ) is fifth in championship point standings. Piloting his #50 RSS Industries / MP Environmental RSS, Davis scored a fourteenth place finish in the April 13th main event. At press time, the defending USAC SouthWest Champion has two heat race victories, one Wilwood Disc Brakes Lucky 13 Award, and one top-10 finish on the season. “Chargin” Charles is the 1993 CRA Rookie of the Year and will be looking for his fourth career USAC/CRA triumph.

Currently tied for twenty-third in points, Eddie Tafoya Jr. (Chino Hills, CA) leads the chase for Rookie of the Year honors. Jeff Dyer (Bermuda Dunes, CA), Steve Hix (Ventura, CA), Stephen Sanchez (Flagstaff, AZ), and Ryan Cully (Alger, WA) are also in contention.

Among the other drivers expected to be in action are Stevie Sussex, “The Magic Man” Mike Martin, “Thunder” Tommy Malcolm, Richard Vander Weerd, Chris Gansen, Matt McCarthy, “Hollywood” Danny Faria Jr., A.J. Bender, Jake Swanson, Jace Vander Weerd, “The Cadillac” Cody Williams, and more.

Ventura Raceway is located on the Ventura County Fairgrounds at 10 West Harbor Blvd. in Ventura, California. Adult tickets are $25, Senior tickets (60 and older) are $15, Active Military tickets (ID Required) are $15, Student tickets (with ID) are $15, Kids tickets (7-12) are $10, and Children’s tickets (6 and under) are FREE. For more event information, visit the track’s website at www.venturaraceway.com or call 805.648.RACE.

AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR POINT STANDINGS: 1. Brody Roa-287, 2. Damion Gardner-275, 3. R.J. Johnson-262, 4. Austin Williams-242, 5. Charles Davis Jr.-187, 6. Stevie Sussex-184, 7. Mike Martin-174, 8. Tommy Malcolm-173, 9. Josh Hodges-164, 10. Richard Vander Weerd-158, 11. Chris Gansen-146, 12. Isaac Chapple-126, 13. Jason McDougal-124, 14. Matt McCarthy-111, 15. Danny Faria Jr.-109, 16. A.J. Bender-105, 17. Jake Swanson-104, 18. Jace Vander Weerd-101, 19. Cody Williams-95, 20. Landon Cling-94.