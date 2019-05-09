ASCS Regions Readying For Events In Arizona, Missouri, Oklahoma, and Texas

Bryan Hulbert

ASCS Sooner Region Headlining Creek County Speedway This Friday

TULSA, Okla. (May 8, 2019) Returning to Creek County Speedway, the American Bank of Oklahoma ASCS Sooner Region presented by Smiley’s Racing Products heads for the Oklahoma oval on Friday, May 10 along with the Lucas Oil National Open Wheel 600 Series presented by Tel-Star Technologies.

The sixth race of the 2019 season, Sean McClelland has taken over the top of the point’s chase with Seth Berman trailing by 60 markers going into single night affair. Wayne Johnson holds third with Blake Hahn and Fred Mattox making up the top five in tour standings.

Out of the five races contested this season, just as many drivers have made their way to Victory Lane. Brandon Hanks was the most recent to top the Sooner Region, with his score coming this past Saturday at Lucas Oil Speedway in the co-sanctioned battle with the Racinboys.com ASCS Warrior Region presented by Impact Signs, Awnings, and Wraps.

Other winners this year include Harli White (I-30 Speedway), Seth Bergman (Humboldt Speedway), Matt Covington (Tri-State Speedway), and Blake Hahn, who topped a multi-lap battle with Seth Bergman in the series last visit to Creek County Speedway on April 12.

Friday, May 10 at Creek County Speedway opens at 5:00 P.M. with Hot Laps getting underway at 7:00 P.M. (CT). Admission is $15 for adults with kids 10 and under admitted free of charge into the grandstands.

Creek County Speedway is located at 18450 West Hwy. 66 between Sapulpa and Kellyville. For more information on Creek County Speedway, including a complete lineup of events and directions, log onto http://www.creekcountyspeedway.co or call (918) 693-RACE (7223) or (918) 838-3777. The track can also be found on social media at https://www.facebook.com/CreekCountySpeedway.

For other news, notes, and information on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the nine Regional Tours that make up ASCS Nation in 2019, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com, follow on Facebook, on Instagram, and on Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

ASCS Warrior Region Ready For U.S. 36 Raceway Return This Friday Night

Bryan Hulbert – TULSA, Okla. (May 8, 2019) Back on the high-banks of the U.S. 36 Raceway, the Racinboys.com ASCS Warrior Region presented by Impact Signs, Awnings, and Wraps headlines a full night of racing with the Sprint Series of Nebraska, IMCA Stock Cars, and Pure Stocks joining Bill’s Camper Sales Night at the Races on Friday, May 10.

Opening at 6:00 P.M., cars will hit the track at 7:30 P.M. (CT) for Hot Laps.

With two nights of racing in the books thus far, Brandon Hanks has taken command of the series going into this weekend. Not running the Warrior Region fulltime, however, the top spot is ripe to fall into the hands of Miles Paulus. Trailing by 36 points, Paulus has competition not far away with Chad Goff, Nicholas Howard, J.R. Topper, and Ben Brown all within 109 markers of the series point’s lead.

This weekend will be the first stand-alone event on the season for the Racinboys.com ASCS Warrior Region presented by Impact Signs, Awnings, and Wraps.

U.S. 36 Raceway is located at 9950 MO-33 in Osborn, Mo. More information on U.S. 36 Raceway can be found by calling (816) 752-3645 or online at https://www.facebook.com/US36RacewayDirtTrack as well as their website at http://www.us36racewaydirttrack.com.

ASCS Elite Non-Wing Looking For Action At Big O Speedway

Bryan Hulbert – TULSA, Okla. (May 8, 2019) Looking to get their slide job back on, the ASCS Elite Non-Wing Series presented by Abilene Powder Coating will be in action on Saturday, May 11 at Big O Speedway in Ennis, Texas.

Plagued by Mother Nature this season, what should be Round 8 on the year will end up as the third round of action with Kevin Ramey and Justin Fifield winning the first two races of the year at Heart O’ Texas Speedway on March 8 and Superbowl Speedway on March 23.

Fifield, with a pair of top fives to go along with his win, leads the tour by 16 points over Paul White. Currently, third, Michelle Melton holds a five-point advantage over Craig Oaks with Jarrod Jennings making up the top five in tour standings.

Looking to Saturday, May 11, the gates at Big O Speedway will open at 5:00 P.M. with Hot Laps at 6:30 P.M. and Racing at 7:00 P.M. (CT). Joining the ASCS Elite Non-Wing Series presented by Abilene Powder Coating on Saturday’s card will be UMP Modifieds, IMCA Southern Sport Mods, Factory Stocks, Bombers, UMP Hornets, Lonestar Dwarf Club, and Spectator Races.

Admission is $10 for adults and free for kids two years and younger. Big O Speedway can be found at 3118 FM 85 in Ennis, Texas with other information online at http://www.bigospeedway.com.

ASCS Southwest Returns To Arizona Speedway For Mother’s Day Weekend Special

Bryan Hulbert – TULSA, Okla. (May 8, 2019) Mother’s Day Weekend at the races. Is there a more perfect gift? We haven’t found a better one, as the ASCS Southwest Region is back in action on Saturday, May 11 at Arizona Speedway for a $2,000 to win showdown at the Queen Creek oval.

Roses for Mom on Saturday will open at 5:00 P.M. with races getting underway at 7:15 P.M. (MT). The first 120 Mothers through the gate will receive a Rose.

Rolling into the weekend, Rick Ziehl is back on a hot streak with wins in the last two outings with the ASCS Southwest Region at Central Arizona Speedway on April 13 and USA Raceway on April 27. Leading tour standings by 11 markers, the 10-time ASCS Southwest Region Champion has longtime rival, Lorne Wofford, breathing down his neck with former Series Champion, Colton Hardy, not far behind with only 34 points to make up. J.T. Imperial, who topped the field at Arizona Speedway on March 23, and Jesse Baker make up the top five going into this weekend’s event.

Set to be the fourth round of action on the season, the season’s chase to glory is far from over with 13 rounds left to go, including this weekend, across Arizona and southern New Mexico.

Along with the ASCS Southwest Region this Saturday, May 11, the lineup of classes will include IMCA Modifieds, Stock Cars, Modlites, and the Robert Horne Ford Bombers. Admission is $18 for with Seniors getting in for $15. Children 11 years and younger get into the grandstands for free.

Arizona Speedway is located at 47346 N Ironwood Rd. More information on the facility can be found online at http://www.arizonaspeedway.net as well as on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Arizona-Speedway-211954742150175. Fans can also email info@arizonaspeedway.net or call (480) 926-6688.

