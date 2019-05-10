Rain Moves ASCS Warrior Region Event At U.S. 36 Raceway To May 17, 2019

From Bryan Hulbert

OSBORN, Mo. (May 9, 2019) – Mother Nature is at it again, claiming her second ASCS sanctioned event of the weekend as U.S. 36 Raceway has been forced to cancel this Friday’s events with the Racinboys.com ASCS Warrior Region presented by Impact Signs, Awnings, and Warps.

The event has been rescheduled to Friday, May 17 with gates opening at 6:00 P.M. and Hot Laps at 7:30 P.M. (CT). Divisions will include IMCA Stock Cars, Pure Stocks, Sport Mods, and E-Mods. The Sprint Series of Nebraska has not rescheduled.

U.S. 36 Raceway is located at 9950 MO-33 in Osborn, Mo. More information on U.S. 36 Raceway can be found by calling (816) 752-3645 or online at https://www.facebook.com/US36RacewayDirtTrack as well as their website at http://www.us36racewaydirttrack.com.

