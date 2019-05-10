Rain Wins Claims Saturday Affair at I-30 Speedway With American Sprint Car Series

From Bryan Hulbert

LITTLE ROCK, Ark, (May 9, 2019) – With over four inches of rain falling Wednesday on already saturated grounds, and 100% chance of rain continuing to haunt Saturday’s forecast, events on Saturday, May 11 at I-30 Speedway with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network have been canceled.

ASCS and I-30 Speedway officials are currently looking for a possible date to reschedule. Any updates will be posted to http://www.ascsracing.com.

The next event for the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network is at I-96 Speedway in Lake Odessa, Mich. with the Great Lakes Super Sprints on Friday, May 17 and Saturday, May 18.

For other news, notes, and information on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the Regional Tours that make up ASCS Nation, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com, follow on Facebook, on Instagram, and on Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).