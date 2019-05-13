TONY STEWART & ALL STARS TAKE ON IRA IN SPRINT CHALLENGE NEXT MAY 17 FOLLOWING WILMOT

By Mike Babicz

(Wilmot, Wis., Saturday, May 11, 2019)–Tony Stewart and the Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions will take on the Bumper to Bumper Interstate Racing Association (IRA) Sprint Car warriors in a Sprint Challenge Friday, May 17 at Wilmot Raceway.

Mother Nature was the only winner on Mother’s Day weekend at Wilmot as persistent showers and cold temperatures resulted in officials canceling the Saturday, May 11 Family Night program.

Stewart, former NASCAR Champion and sprint car standout, will lead the All Stars invading the IRA drivers home turf of the 1/3-mile clay oval located on the Kenosha County Fairgrounds.

Beaver Dam’s Jeremy Schultz captured the Wilmot season opener on May 4 as the IRA is in its 52nd season. Bill Balog of North Pole, Alaska was second with Rico Abreu of California third. The trio is expected to be on hand for the co-sanctioned showdown.

The AutoMeter Wisconsin WingLess Sprints and the Lightning Sprints presented by the IRA make up the complete open wheel sprint car program.

Pardeeville’s Craig Campton captured the May 4 wingless opener, the first feature win in his career. Waukesha’s Mark Heinert, a 3-time Wilmot champion, took top honors in the motor-cycle engine powered Lightning Sprints.

Grandstands open for the special Friday night program May 17 at 5:00 p.m. with on track activity slated for 5:45 and racing to follow. Admission for adults ages 12 and over is $30.00, ages 7-11 is $10.00 and ages 6 and under admitted free.

For the latest Wilmot Raceway updates check the official website wilmotraceway.com, the track’s Facebook page or the trackside race line 262-862-2090.

