OCRS Set for Humbold and Springfield This Weekend

From John Rittenoure

TULSA, Oklahoma (May 13, 2019) – A doubleheader weekend is on tap for the Ameri-Flex / OCRS Sprint Car Series with a return to Humboldt Speedway and an Inaugural visit to Springfield Raceway.

On Friday, the Ameri-Flex / OCRS series travels to Humboldt Speedway for the Whitworth Memorial presented by Whelen Engineering. The last visit to the 3/8’s mile oval was in 2016 and Sheldon Barksdale was the winner with Whit Gastineau and Robert Sellers finishing second and third. In 2017, the series was scheduled to return but fell victim to rain.

Racing at the NASCAR sanctioned facility is scheduled for 8 p.m.

Following Friday’s program, the Ameri-Flex / OCRS teams will travel to Springfield, Missouri for a first-time visit to Springfield Raceway. It will be Pepsi Night at the Springfield quarter-mile oval and racing will get underway at 6:30pm.

With only two events run so far in 2019 due to a couple of rainouts, a lot of points will be up for grabs this weekend.

Zach Chappell and Layne Himebaugh come into the weekend tied for the points lead after logging a pair of consistent finishes at Red Dirt Raceway and Caney Valley Speedway. Defending series champion and Caney Valley Speedway winner last month, Alex Sewell sits 12 points back in third. Andrew Deal is just two points behind Sewell in fourth and previous Humboldt winner Barksdale rounds out the top five.