Ohsweken Speedway Cancels 24th Season Opener Presented by APC

From Clayton Johns

OHSWEKEN, Ont. (May 16, 2019) – Ohsweken Speedway officials are disappointed to announce the cancellation of the track’s 24th season opener presented by APC Stores scheduled for Friday, May 17 due to excessively wet and poor ground conditions.

“We had the sunny and dry weather we needed Wednesday afternoon but unfortunately the rain that came in during the evening made things even worse,” said speedway general manager Clinton Geoffrey. “The push-off track is literally a pond and the grounds are even more wet.”

The 24th season opener will now be Ackland Insurance night on Friday, May 24. The previously scheduled events will not be made up. The UMP Modifieds will are scheduled to make their return to Ohsweken on Monday, July 22 at the Northern Summer Nationals for the Canadian/UMP Modified challenge.

“All of the pit and parking areas are soaked,” said speedway owner Glenn Styres. It’s really unfortunate because we were really looking forward to having Ken Schrader back at Ohsweken. The track is ready but the rest of the property needs some consecutive dry days.”

Ohsweken Speedway now plans to have cars on track for the first time this season during the rescheduled Test and Tune session on Wednesday, May 22. The practice session is open to all cars competing at Ohsweken in 2019 to test on the lightning-fast 3/8-mile clay oval, including the track’s four weekly divisions, the Kool Kidz-Corr/Pak 360 Sprint Cars, Strickland’s GMC Crate Sprint Cars, Middleport Mechanical Thunder Stocks and HRW Automotive Mini Stocks.

The pit gate will open at 5:00pm for competitors at a cost of $25 per driver and $10 per crew member. Cars are scheduled to begin on track session at 6:00pm. Practice will alternate divisions until 9:30pm. For a full schedule of events, visit www.ohswekenspeedway.ca.