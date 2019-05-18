Terry McCarl Wins a Thriller With The ASCS Warrior Region at U.S. 36 Raceway

From Bryan Hulbert

OSBORN, Mo. (May 17, 2019) – In a battle that came down to the closing laps, Terry McCarl rolled the Mondak Portables No. 4 into Victory Lane with the Racinboys.com ASCS Warrior Region presented by Impact Signs, Awnings, and Wraps at U.S. 36 Raceway on Friday night.

Trailing Jack Dover the first six laps, the Nebraska shoe tangled with the cushion to bring his night to an early close. Grabbing the point on the restart, McCarl led until Lap 13 when Paul Nienhiser took over the top spot.

Going red for Cody Ledger, who was unharmed after getting upside down, Nienhiser was not able to hold off McCarl at the drop of the green. Leading until Lap 19, Paul was determined to make Terry earn it with the pass for the lead on Lap 20 answered the following revolution with McCarl able to hold the point the final four laps.

Paul Nienhiser in second was joined by Seth Bergman who came from seventh to complete the night’s podium. Jonathan Cornell and Jay Russell made up the top five.

Making up four spots, Nicholas Howard was sixth with Mitchell Moore seventh. Mason Daniel eighth was followed to the line by Ayrton Gennetten who raced up from 15th. Ben Brown completed the top ten.

With Mother Nature stepping in with calls for severe weather on Saturday, May 18, events at Heartland Motorsports Park have been canceled. The next outing for the Racinboys.com ASCS Warrior Region presented by Impact Signs, Awnings, and Wraps is Memorial Day Weekend at Lake Ozark Speedway with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network on May 25 and 26.

ASCS Warrior Region

U.S. 36 Raceway

Osborn, Mo.

Friday, May 17, 2019

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 4-Terry McCarl, [6]

2. 37-Brian Beebe, [2]

3. 35O-Cody Ledger, [3]

4. 9X-Paul Nienhiser, [7]

5. 11-Colton Fisher, [8]

6. 5-Chuck Alexander, [4]

7. 9M-Chad Goff, [5]

8. 64C-Casey Greubel, [1]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 23-Seth Bergman, [1]

2. 49B-Ben Brown, [4]

3. 35M-Jonathan Cornell, [6]

4. 14J-Mike Johnston, [2]

5. 21-Miles Paulus, [5]

6. 03-Shayle Bade, [3]

7. 2-Dylan Opdahl, [7]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 76-Jay Russell, [2]

2. 51-Mitchell Moore, [4]

3. 93-Taylor Walton, [1]

4. 44-Chris Martin, [5]

5. 0-Dustin Adams, [3]

6. 92J-J.R. Topper, [7]

7. 15-Jack Potter, [6]

Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 81-Jack Dover, [2]

2. 37H-Nicholas Howard, [1]

3. 33M-Mason Daniel, [4]

4. 3-Ayrton Gennetten, [5]

5. 111-Austin O’Neal, [6]

6. 23S-Stuart Snyder, [3]

7. 292-Chad Jarrett, [7]

B-Main (10 Laps)

1. 21-Miles Paulus, [3]

2. 92J-J.R. Topper, [4]

3. 03-Shayle Bade, [7]

4. 23S-Stuart Snyder, [8]

5. 5-Chuck Alexander, [6]

6. 0-Dustin Adams, [5]

7. 15-Jack Potter, [11]

8. 292-Chad Jarrett, [10]

9. 14J-Mike Johnston, [2]

10. 2-Dylan Opdahl, [9]

11. 64C-Casey Greubel, [13]

12. 111-Austin O’Neal, [1]

13. 9M-Chad Goff, [12]

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 4-Terry McCarl, [4]

2. 9X-Paul Nienhiser, [5]

3. 23-Seth Bergman, [7]

4. 35M-Jonathan Cornell, [6]

5. 76-Jay Russell, [2]

6. 37H-Nicholas Howard, [10]

7. 51-Mitchell Moore, [8]

8. 33M-Mason Daniel, [11]

9. 3-Ayrton Gennetten, [15]

10. 49B-Ben Brown, [3]

11. 21-Miles Paulus, [17]

12. 37-Brian Beebe, [9]

13. 11-Colton Fisher, [12]

14. 92J-J.R. Topper, [18]

15. 03-Shayle Bade, [19]

16. 35O-Cody Ledger, [13]

17. 44-Chris Martin, [14]

18. 23S-Stuart Snyder, [20]

19. 81-Jack Dover, [1]

20. 93-Taylor Walton, [16]