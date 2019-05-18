Windom and Courtney Win USAC Features at Tri-City

USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE RESULTS: May 17, 2019 – Tri-City Speedway – Granite City, Illinois – Brandt “River Town Showdown” – 3/8-Mile Dirt Oval

FATHEADZ EYEWEAR QUALIFYING: 1. Tyler Courtney, 7BC, Clauson/Marshall/Newman-14.607; 2. Chris Windom, 5G, Goacher-14.774; 3. Kevin Thomas, Jr., 19, Hayward/Thomas-14.838; 4. Justin Grant, 4, TOPP-14.878; 5. Chase Stockon, 32, 32 TBI-14.908; 6. Chad Boespflug, 98e, EZR-14.919; 7. Brady Bacon, 69, Dynamics-14.941; 8. Carson Short, 21, RCM-14.993; 9. C.J. Leary, 19AZ, Reinbold/Underwood-15.007; 10. Robert Ballou, 12, Ballou-15.098; 11. T.J. Artz, 57, Artz-15.196; 12. Mario Clouser, 6, MCM-15.252; 13. Jason McDougal, 71p, Daigh/Phillips-15.267; 14. Mitch Wissmiller, 1, Wissmiller-15.346; 15. Isaac Chapple, 52, LNR/Chapple-15.438; 16. Dustin Smith, 77s. Smith-15.439; 17. Zach Daum, 5D, Daum-15.838; 18. Mitchell Davis, 56, Davis-15.968; 19. Justin Standridge, 8D, KCBJ-15.969; 20. Logan Faucon, 52F, Faucon-15.973; 21. Brandon Mattox, 28, Mattox-16.061; 22. James Lyerla, 11, Lyerla-16.103; 23. Steve Thomas, 20, Thomas-16.323; 24. Patrick Budde, 90, Budde-16.891; 25. Eric Perrott, 45, Perrott-17.936; 26. Robert Bell, 71, Bell-NT; 27. Korey Weyant, 99, Weyant-NT (Time of 15.647 disallowed).

SIMPSON RACE PRODUCTS FIRST HEAT: (8 laps, top-5 transfer) 1. Ballou, 2. Courtney, 3. McDougal, 4. Grant, 5. Bacon, 6. Smith, 7. Lyerla, 8. Standridge, 9. Perrott. NT

COMPETITION SUSPENSION (CSI) SECOND HEAT: (8 laps, top-5 transfer) 1. Windom, 2. Daum, 3. Stockon, 4. Wissmiller, 5. Artz, 6. Faucon, 7. S. Thomas, 8. Short, 9. Bell. 2:12.49

AUTOMETER THIRD HEAT: (8 laps, top-5 transfer) 1. Leary, 2. K. Thomas, 3. Chapple, 4. Boespflug, 5. Weyant, 6. Mattox, 7. Clouser, 8. Davis, 9. Budde. 2:13.55

INDY RACE PARTS SEMI: (10 laps, top-7 transfer) 1. Clouser, 2. Short, 3. Smith, 4. Mattox, 5. Davis, 6. Standridge, 7. Faucon, 8. Lyerla, 9. S. Thomas, 10. Perrott, 11. Budde.

FEATURE: (30 laps, starting position in parentheses) 1. Chris Windom (5), 2. Carson Short (8), 3. Kevin Thomas, Jr. (4), 4. C.J. Leary (9), 5. Isaac Chapple (15), 6. Robert Ballou (10), 7. Mario Clouser (12), 8. Chase Stockon (2), 9. Brady Bacon (7), 10. Chad Boespflug (1), 11. T.J. Artz (11), 12. Brandon Mattox (21), 13. Mitchell Davis (18), 14. Tyler Courtney (6), 15. Korey Weyant (22), 16. Justin Standridge (19), 17. Jason McDougal (13), 18. Zach Daum (17), 19. Justin Grant (3), 20. Mitch Wissmiller (14), 21. Dustin Smith (16), 22. Logan Faucon (20). NT

**Bacon flipped on lap 16 of the feature.

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-5 Stockon, Laps 6-11 K. Thomas, Laps 12-20, Laps 21-30 Windom.

KSE RACING PRODUCTS HARD CHARGER: Isaac Chapple (15th to 5th)

WILWOOD BRAKES 13TH PLACE FINISHER: Mitchell Davis

SALDANA RACING PRODUCTS FIRST NON-TRANSFER: James Lyerla

NEW USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS: 1-Leary-447, 2-K. Thomas-441, 3-Windom-392, 4-Stockon-384, 5-Courtney-383, 6-Bacon-369, 7-Grant-342, 8-Short-334, 9-Ballou-325, 10-McDougal-305.

NEXT USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE: May 18, 2019 – Tri-City Speedway – Granite City, Illinois – “River Town Showdown” – 3/8-Mile Dirt Oval

USAC NOS ENERGY DRINK MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE RESULTS: May 17, 2019 – Tri-City Speedway – Granite City, Illinois – Brandt “River Town Showdown” – 3/8-Mile Dirt Oval

FATHEADZ EYEWEAR QUALIFYING: 1. Tyler Courtney, 7BC, Clauson/Marshall-15.189; 2. Logan Seavey, 67, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-15.232; 3. Brady Bacon, 76, FMR-15.314; 4. Chad Boat, 84, Tucker/Boat-15.393; 5. C.J. Leary, 76m, FMR-15.407; 6. Justin Grant, 4A, RAMS-15.447; 7. Kevin Thomas, Jr., 5, Petry-15.498; 8. Zeb Wise, 39BC, Clauson/Marshall-15.525; 9. Tucker Klaasmeyer, 27, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-15.526; 10. Tanner Carrick, 71K, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-15.547; 11. Tyler Thomas, 91T, Thomas-15.555; 12. Jerry Coons, Jr., 25, Petry-15.578; 13. Jake Neuman, 3N, Neuman-15.601; 14. Jesse Colwell, 71, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-15.610; 15. Jason McDougal, 21KS, Reynolds-15.629; 16. Chris Windom, 17BC, Clauson/Marshall-15.702; 17. Andrew Layser, 47BC, Clauson/Marshall-15.719; 18. Presley Truedson, 5T, Daum-15.724; 19. Cannon McIntosh, 08, Dave Mac-15.730; 20. Zach Daum, 5D, Daum-15.731; 21. Cole Bodine, 15, Petry-15.768; 22. Karsyn Elledge, 1, Tucker/Boat-15.843; 23. Holley Hollan, 67K, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-15.918; 24. Sterling Cling, 35, Petry-16.098; 25. Zane Hendricks, 27z, Hendricks-16.437; 26. Johnny Murdock, 0, Zero-17.731.

SIMPSON RACE PRODUCTS FIRST HEAT: (8 laps, top-5 transfer) 1. Neuman, 2. Windom, 3. Courtney, 4. K. Thomas, 5. Carrick, 6. Boat, 7. McIntosh, 8. Hendricks, 9. Elledge. 2:02.81

COMPETITION SUSPENSION (CSI) SECOND HEAT: (8 laps, top-5 transfer) 1. Colwell, 2. T. Thomas, 3. Wise, 4. Seavey, 5. Leary, 6. Daum, 7. Hollan, 8. Murdock, 9. Layser. NT

AUTOMETER THIRD HEAT: (8 laps, top-5 transfer) 1. McDougal, 2. Coons, 3. Klaasmeyer, 4. Bacon, 5. Grant, 6. Truedson, 7. Bodine, 8. Cling. 2:07.31

INDY RACE PARTS SEMI: (10 laps, top-7 transfer) 1. McIntosh, 2. Boat, 3. Daum, 4. Truedson, 5. Bodine, 6. Elledge, 7. Hollan, 8. Layser, 9. Cling, 10. Hendricks, 11. Murdock. NT

FEATURE: (30 laps, starting position in parentheses) 1. Tyler Courtney (6), 2. Logan Seavey (5), 3. Justin Grant (2), 4. Zeb Wise (8), 5. Chad Boat (7), 6. Jerry Coons, Jr. (12), 7. Cannon McIntosh (18), 8. C.J. Leary (3), 9. Zach Daum (19), 10. Kevin Thomas, Jr. (1), 11. Tucker Klaasmeyer (9), 12. Chris Windom (16), 13. Tanner Carrick (10), 14. Jesse Colwell (14), 15. Tyler Thomas (11), 16. Brady Bacon (4), 17. Jason McDougal (15), 18. Holley Hollan (22), 19. Presley Truedson (17), 20. Andrew Layser (23), 21. Sterling Cling (24), 22. Cole Bodine (20), 23. Karsyn Elledge (21), 24. Jake Neuman (13). NT

**Layser flipped during the second heat. Elledge flipped on lap 8 of the feature.

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-3 K. Thomas, Laps 4-8 Bacon, Laps 9-21 Seavey, Laps 22-30 Courtney.

KSE RACING PRODUCTS HARD CHARGER: Cannon McIntosh (18th to 7th)

WILWOOD BRAKES 13TH PLACE FINISHER: Tanner Carrick

SALDANA RACING PRODUCTS FIRST NON-TRANSFER: Andrew Layser

NEW USAC NOS ENERGY DRINK MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS: 1-Courtney-440, 2-K. Thomas-402, 3-Leary-363, 4-Wise-357, 5-Windom-351, 6-Seavey-343, 7-Boat-337, 8-Klaasmeyer-321, 9-Carrick-284, 10-Colwell-277.

NEXT USAC NOS ENERGY DRINK MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE: May 18, 2019 – Tri-City Speedway – Granite City, Illinois – “River Town Showdown” – 3/8-Mile Dirt Oval