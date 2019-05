From Bill Wright

KNOXVILLE, Iowa (May 4, 2019) – Mother Nature has not been a race fan lately at the Knoxville Raceway! The races for May 18 (Jersey Freeze/Dennison Racing Tees Night) has been canceled due to inclement weather. Join us next Saturday, May 25, for Slideways Karting Center/Knoxville Hospital & Clinics Night! Military members receive FREE admission (with valid Military ID