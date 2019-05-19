Tri-City USAC Sprint Car Event Falls to Rain

From Richie Murray

GRANITE CITY, Il. (May 18, 2019) — For the second consecutive Saturday, rain captured the USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car feature, this time in Saturday’s Brandt “River Town Showdown” at Tri-City Speedway. A subsequent makeup date for the event will be announced soon.

Tyler Courtney’s impressive qualifying feats continued Saturday at Tri-City, sweeping Fatheadz Eyewear Quick time in both the Sprint Car and the NOS Energy Drink National Midget for the second-straight night. Robert Ballou, Kevin Thomas, Jr. and Brady Bacon captured heat race wins.

Contingency award winners Saturday night at Tri-City Speedway were Tyler Courtney (Fatheadz Eyewear Fast Qualifier), Robert Ballou (Simpson Race Products First Heat Winner), Kevin Thomas, Jr. (Competition Suspension, Inc. Second Heat Winner), Brady Bacon (AutoMeter Third Heat Winner) and Chase Stockon (Roger & Barb Tapy 13th Fastest Qualifier).

C.J. Leary remains the series point leader heading into Wednesday’s 49th annual “Tony Hulman Classic” at the Terre Haute (Ind.) Action Track. He leads by eight points over Thomas, Chris Windom (-57), Courtney (-62) and Chase Stockon (-68).

“Tony Hulman Classic” activities get underway with pits opening at 3pm eastern, drivers meeting at 6pm and cars on track at 6:30pm, with qualifications and racing to immediately follow. Tickets are $25 for adult general admission and $15 adult infield tickets. Children 11 and under are FREE! Pit passes are $30 for members and $35 for non-members.

A great deal is available for those who don’t want to miss a single lap of “The Week of Indy.” A Superticket is being sold for a savings of 25% off of the regular three-day prices for the Wednesday, May 22 “Tony Hulman Classic” for USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Cars at the Terre Haute Action Track, the Thursday, May 23 “Hoosier Hundred” for USAC Silver Crown at the Indiana State Fairgrounds and on Friday, May 24 for the Dave Steele “Carb Night Classic” Silver Crown race at Lucas Oil Raceway at Indianapolis.

For just $60, a savings of $20, a fan will receive general admission at Terre Haute and Lucas Oil Raceway as well as a reserved seat for the Hoosier Hundred. To purchase a Superticket, visit https://usacracing.ticketspice.com/2019-week-of-indy-ticket-sales.

For more information on any of the events, visit http://www.trackenterprises.com/, http://www.usacracing.com/, or call the Track Enterprises office at 217-764-3200.

The Terre Haute Action Track is located at 3901 South US Hwy 41, Terre Haute, IN 47807. You can reach the promoter, Track Enterprises, by phone at (217) 764-3200 and on race day at (812) 232-4040.

Watch the race live and on-demand at http://www.FloRacing.com/. Listen live on the USAC app. Follow along with live updates on https://www.facebook.com/usacracing/ and https://twitter.com/USACNation, plus live timing and scoring on the Race Monitor app.

USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE RESULTS: May 18, 2019 – Tri-City Speedway – Granite City, Illinois – Brandt “River Town Showdown” – 3/8-Mile Dirt Oval

FATHEADZ EYEWEAR QUALIFYING: 1. Tyler Courtney, 7BC, Clauson/Marshall/Newman-14.737; 2. Carson Short, 21, RCM-14.875; 3. Justin Grant, 4, TOPP-14.945; 4. C.J. Leary, 19AZ, Reinbold/Underwood-15.020; 5. Chris Windom, 5G, Goacher-15.022; 6. Brady Bacon, 69, Dynamics-15.027; 7. Chad Boespflug, 98e, EZR-15.088; 8. Kevin Thomas, Jr., 19, Hayward/Thomas-15.155; 9. Zach Daum, 5D, Daum-15.232; 10. Robert Ballou, 12, Ballou-15.264; 11. Jason McDougal, 71p, Daigh/Phillips-15.268; 12. Mario Clouser, 6, MCM-15.314; 13. Chase Stockon, 32, 32 TBI-15.329; 14. Isaac Chapple, 52, LNR/Chapple-15.608; 15. T.J. Artz, 57, Artz-15.612; 16. Mitchell Davis, 56, Davis-15.706; 17. Dustin Smith, 77s. Smith-15.826; 18. James Lyerla, 11, Lyerla-16.081; 19. Korey Weyant, 99, Weyant-16.795; 20. Brad Wyatt, 41, RNS-16.856; 21. Steve Thomas, 20, Thomas-17.193; 22. Patrick Budde, 90, Budde-17.603; 23. Scottie Gretzmacher, 16G, Gretzmacher-17.785; 24. Robert Bell, 71, Bell-NT.

SIMPSON RACE PRODUCTS FIRST HEAT: (8 laps, all transfer) 1. Ballou, 2. Leary, 3. Courtney, 4. Stockon, 5. Boespflug, 6. Davis, 7. Weyant, 8. Budde. 2:13.90

COMPETITION SUSPENSION (CSI) SECOND HEAT: (8 laps, all transfer) 1. K. Thomas, 2. Short, 3. Windom, 4. McDougal, 5. Chapple, 6. Smith, 7. Wyatt, 8. Gretzmacher. NT

AUTOMETER/INDY RACE PARTS THIRD HEAT: (8 laps, all transfer) 1. Bacon, 2. Clouser, 3. Daum, 4. Grant, 5. Lyerla, 6. Artz, 7. S. Thomas. NT

REMAINDER OF EVENT CANCELLED

NEW USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS: 1-Leary-480, 2-K. Thomas-472, 3-Windom-423, 4-Courtney-418, 5-Stockon-412, 6-Bacon-401, 7-Grant-374, 8-Short-369, 9-Ballou-356, 10-McDougal-333.

NEXT USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE: May 22, 2019 – Terre Haute Action Track – Terre Haute, Indiana – 49th”Tony Hulman Classic” – 1/2-Mile Dirt Oval