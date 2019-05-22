Sprint Car Maynia III Featuring Three Divisions of Sprints This Sunday Night at 81 Speedway!

By David Smith Jr.

Park City, Kansas – May 21, 2019 – It is a sprint car fans dream come true and as has been the case each Memorial Day Sunday night the past two years, 81 Speedway in Park City, Kansas will once again host the “Sprint Car Maynia III” this Sunday night. Headlining the night will be the National Championship Racing Association of Park City, Kansas presented by Mel Hambelton Ford Racing 360-ci sprint car tour, the Ameri-Flex/Oil Capital Racing Association sprints and the Lucas Oil POWRi United Rebel Sprint Series presented by Mel Hambelton Ford Racing/Sprint Series of Oklahoma presented by Smiley’s Racing Products 305 RaceSaver sprint series.

In last year’s “Sprint Car Maynia II,” Don Droud, Jr. of Lincoln, Nebraska got the best of the field in the NCRA 360-ci injected sprint division while Oklahoma City driver Joe Wood, Jr. claimed his first-career series feature victory in the inaugural running of this event back in 2017. This event will pay $2000 to win with all drivers making the twenty-car feature finale taking home $200.

Also in competition on Sunday night’s “Sprint Car Maynia III” race card will be the Oklahoma-based Oil Capital Racing Series 360-ci two barrel sprint series. Last year saw Tulsa driver Zach Chappell pick up the series victory while was Pryor, Oklahoma’s Jamie Passmore picking up the victory in the inaugural running of this event. The OCRS feature will pay $1500 to win.

Not to be left out, the Kansas-based United Rebel Sprint Series 305-ci IMCA RaceSaver touring regulars will take on the Sprint Series of Oklahoma 305-ci IMCA RaceSaver touring regulars. It will be the third year in a row the URSS will be a part of “Maynia” while the SSO will be back after a one-year absence. Last year saw Lincoln, Nebraska veteran Jason Martin pick up the victory while Chris Kelly from Moore, Oklahoma earned his first-career victory back in 2017. This URSS/SSO co-sanctioned event will pay $1000 to-win.

For Sunday night’s “Sprint Car Maynia III” at 81 Speedway, gates will open at 4:00 PM with race time slated for a 7:00 PM start time. Grandstand general admission is just $15 for adults with kids ages 11 and under admitted free into the grandstands. All pit passes are just $30.

81 Speedway track information can be found on their official website www.race81speedway.com and by calling the speedway office (316) 755-1781.

Official rules for the NCRA 360-ci sprint division can be found on their official website www.racencra.com. Rules and information pertaining to the OCRS 360-ci two barrel sprint series can be found here www.ocrsracing.net while rules for the URSS/SSO 305-ci portion can be found at www.unitedrebelsprintseries.com.