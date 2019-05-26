Wayne Johnson Rebounds From Engine Failure For ASCS Gulf South/Lone Star Victory

By Bryan Hulbert

MESQUITE, Texas (May 25, 2019) With an engine expiring under the hood of his Outlaw Wings No. 2c during his Heat Race, Wayne Johnson fought out of the B-Feature and proceeded to put on a driving clinic Saturday night in the Griffith Truck and Equipment ASCS Gulf South Region vs. ASCS Lone Star Region showdown at the famed Devil’s Bowl Speedway.

Rolling to second in the B-Feature from 12th, the transfer put Wayne starting 16th in the A-Feature. Picking his way through the running order, the wily veteran took over the point on Lap 10 and never looked back.

Tony Bruce, Jr. made a last-minute appearance after Mother Nature nixed his TBJ Promotions event in Garden City, Kan. and made it worthwhile with a second-place finish. Joe Wood, Jr. came up from 10th to complete the night’s podium. Kevin Ramey from 13th crossed fourth with Jordan Weaver crossing fifth.

Also coming out of the B-Feature, 19th starting Forrest Sutherland crossed sixth. Jake Bubak in seventh has Steven Shebester in tow. Scott Evans and Chad Wilson made up the top ten.

Griffith Truck and Equipment ASCS Gulf South Region will again take on the ASCS Lone Star Region on Sunday, May 26 at Lonestar Speedway in Kilgore, Texas.

Race Results:

ASCS Gulf South Region

ASCS Lone Star Region

Devil’s Bowl Speedway (Mesquite, Texas)

Saturday, May 25, 2019

Car Count: 26

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 12H-Tony Bruce Jr, [4]; 2. 22X-Steven Shebester, [3]; 3. 51-Caleb Martin, [7]; 4. 79-Kevin Ramey, [6]; 5. 76-Zane Lawrence, [5]; 6. 33C-Casey Carter, [2]; 7. 9TX-Brad Wesp, [1]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 92-Jordan Weaver, [1]; 2. 03-Joe Wood Jr, [2]; 3. 6-Dustin Gates, [6]; 4. 74E-Claud Estes III, [3]; 5. 85-Forrest Sutherland, [4]; 6. 99X-Dalton Stevens, [5]; 7. 45B-Casey Burkham, [7]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 20-Chad Wilson, [1]; 2. 118-Scott Evans, [3]; 3. 12W-Dale Wester, [6]; 4. 48-Cody Stacy, [2]; 5. 74-Daniel Estes, [4]; 6. 16-Cody Tankersley, [5]

Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 17-Channin Tankersley, [1]; 2. 74B-Jake Bubak, [2]; 3. 1J-Danny Jennings, [4]; 4. 45-Martin Edwards, [6]; 5. 2C-Wayne Johnson, [3]; 6. 21T-Ray Allen Kulhanek, [5]

B Feature (12 Laps): 1. 76-Zane Lawrence, [3]; 2. 2C-Wayne Johnson, [12]; 3. 74E-Claud Estes III, [1]; 4. 99X-Dalton Stevens, [7]; 5. 85-Forrest Sutherland, [4]; 6. 45B-Casey Burkham, [11]; 7. 33C-Casey Carter, [8]; 8. 74-Daniel Estes, [5]; 9. 48-Cody Stacy, [2]; 10. 9TX-Brad Wesp, [10]; 11. 16-Cody Tankersley, [6]; 12. 21T-Ray Allen Kulhanek, [9]

A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 2C-Wayne Johnson, [16]; 2. 12H-Tony Bruce Jr, [1]; 3. 03-Joe Wood Jr, [10]; 4. 79-Kevin Ramey, [13]; 5. 92-Jordan Weaver, [6]; 6. 85-Forrest Sutherland, [19]; 7. 74B-Jake Bubak, [11]; 8. 22X-Steven Shebester, [5]; 9. 118-Scott Evans, [9]; 10. 20-Chad Wilson, [7]; 11. 99X-Dalton Stevens, [18]; 12. 76-Zane Lawrence, [15]; 13. 6-Dustin Gates, [4]; 14. 45B-Casey Burkham, [20]; 15. 12W-Dale Wester, [3]; 16. 45-Martin Edwards, [14]; 17. 1J-Danny Jennings, [12]; 18. 74E-Claud Estes III, [17]; 19. 51-Caleb Martin, [2]; 20. 17-Channin Tankersley, [8]