Tony Bruce, Jr. Grabs Lonestar Speedway Victory In ASCS Gulf South/Lone Star Matchup

From Bryan Hulbert

KILGORE, Texas (May 26, 2019) – Adding his 38th overall ASCS Victory to his resume’, Tony Bruce, Jr. wheeled the Ostermiller Construction No. 12h from fifth to make the race-winning pass at the race’s halfway point Sunday night at Lone Star Speedway.

The second round of the weekend’s showdown between the Griffith Truck and Equipment ASCS Gulf South Region and ASCS Lone Star Region, Bruce had to work past Caleb Martin who had led the opening 10 laps. Taking over on Lap 11, Bruce led the remainder of the A-Feature event.

Caleb Martin held on for second with Chad Wilson third. Moving up from ninth, Channin Tankersley was fourth with Louisiana’s Dustin Gates making up the top five. Crossing sixth was Marcus Thomas with Dale Wester advancing from 13th to seventh. Picking up 10 positions, Chance McCrary was eighth, followed by Cody Stacy and 15th starting Cody Tankersley.

The next outing for the Griffith Truck and Equipment ASCS Gulf South Region is June 8 at Chatham Speedway in Chatham, La. The ASCS Lone Star Region heads for the Heart O’ Texas Speedway on June 14.

ASCS Gulf South Region / ASCS Lone Star Region

Lonestar Speedway

Kilgore, Texas

Sunday, May 26, 2019

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 51-Caleb Martin, [1]

2. 20-Chad Wilson, [6]

3. 85-Forest Sutherland, [2]

4. 4-Austin Mundie, [4]

5. 12W-Dale Wester, [5]

6. 33C-Casey Carter, [3]

7. 118-Scott Evans, [7]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 2C-Wayne Johnson, [1]

2. 12H-Tony Bruce Jr, [2]

3. 21T-Ray Allen Kulhanek, [5]

4. 17G-Channin Tankersley, [6]

5. 48-Cody Stacy, [4]

6. 13M-Chance McCrary, [3]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 15T-Marcus Thomas, [2]

2. 80-Brad Hawkins, [4]

3. 6-Dustin Gates, [5]

4. 92-Jordan Weaver, [1]

5. 17-Cody Tankersley, [3]

6. 23K-Kimberly Tyre, [6]

A-Main (20 Laps)

1. 12H-Tony Bruce Jr, [5]

2. 51-Caleb Martin, [3]

3. 20-Chad Wilson, [2]

4. 17G-Channin Tankersley, [9]

5. 6-Dustin Gates, [6]

6. 15T-Marcus Thomas, [4]

7. 12W-Dale Wester, [13]

8. 13M-Chance McCrary, [18]

9. 48-Cody Stacy, [14]

10. 17-Cody Tankersley, [15]

11. 23K-Kimberly Tyre, [16]

12. 2C-Wayne Johnson, [7]

13. 21T-Ray Allen Kulhanek, [8]

14. 0-Mike Vaculik, [19]

15. 92-Jordan Weaver, [12]

16. 4-Austin Mundie, [11]

17. 33C-Casey Carter, [17]

18. 80-Brad Hawkins, [1]

19. 85-Forest Sutherland, [10]

20. 118-Scott Evans, [20]