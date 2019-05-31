All Star Circuit of Champions reschedule five events lost to weather

By Tyler Altmeyer

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (May 31, 2019) – Despite Mother Nature’s attempt to eradicate much of the 2019 schedule, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 and respective track officials have been working hard to reschedule many of the events lost during the early months of the season. To date, five events that were forced to forfeit to Mother Nature have been rescheduled and will be contested later in the year.

Lernerville Speedway, a track forced to cancel their event due to a downpour just before cars were scheduled for hot laps, has rescheduled their All Star visit for Friday, July 5, setting up a holiday weekend doubleheader that will conclude with Sharon Speedway’s annual Lou Blaney Memorial on July 6.

With forecasts predicting high percentages of precipitation throughout the weekend, action scheduled for May 18 at Plymouth Dirt Track in Plymouth, Wis., was canceled. The event has been rescheduled for Thursday, July 25, which will now kick-off a previously scheduled trio of stops throughout much of the Midwest on July 26-28; Jackson (Minn.) Motorplex, Knoxville (Iowa) Raceway and 34 Raceway in West Burlington, Iowa, respectively.

Wayne County Speedway’s event on May 25 was lost due to back-to-back downpours just before hot laps giving track officials little hope for adequate drying time. The event, capping off what is now a four-day stretch over Labor Day weekend, has been rescheduled for Monday, September 2. Tony Stewart’s All Stars will visit Attica Raceway Park on Friday and Saturday, August 30 & 31, before ending the holiday weekend with a doubleheader at Wayne County Speedway on Sunday and Monday, September 1 & 2.

Bedford Speedway’s event, lost on Sunday, April 14, will now be contested on Thursday, September 5; a Central Pennsylvania preamble to the highly-anticipated Tuscarora 50 at Port Royal Speedway on Friday and Saturday, September 6 & 7.

Williams Grove Speedway’s Tommy Hinnershitz Memorial, that was lost on April 12, will now be held on Friday evening, September 20. With Lincoln Speedway hosting the annual Dirt Classic on September 21, the rescheduled Hinnershitz will now give All Star teams two attempts to overthrow the infamous Pennsylvania Posse in late September.

Original Date / Track / Rescheduled Date

May 3/ Lernerville Speedway, Sarver, Pa. / Friday, July 5

May 18 / Plymouth Dirt Track, Plymouth, Wis. / Thursday, July 25

May 25 / Wayne County Speedway, Orrville, Ohio / Monday, September 2

April 14 / Bedford Speedway, Bedford, Pa. / Thursday, September 5

April 12 / Williams Grove Speedway, Mechanicsburg, Pa. / Friday, September 20

Any further updates regarding schedule additions will be posted as they become available. Fans should also stay alert online, as well as on all of the available All Star Circuit of Champions social media channels.

