2019 Sprint Car World Championship Cancelled

From Mansfield Motor Speedway

MANSFIELD, Ohio (June 1, 2019) — The 2nd Annual COMP Cams Sprint Car World Championship weekend was met with inclement weather and thunderstorms this last weekend. This forced track officials to postpone the event with the hope of a make-up date in the future during the 2019 racing season.

Track officials met on Monday and through trying efforts, they only discovered that there is not a suitable make-up date available to successfully run the Saturday Nights portion of the $100,000 to win Main Event. “What it really comes down to, is that you are damned if you do and damned if you don’t” Said Mansfield Motor Speedway President/Promoter, Cody Sommer. “No matter which option you look at or turn to, a make-up date either effects drivers, another track or a series in a negative manner while possibly benefiting another. It just boils down to the fact that it was not meant to be this year. We were haunted by ugly forecasts and bad weather almost the entire weekend and unfortunately that is something that we just cannot control” he added.

Refunds will be provided for the Saturday portion of the 2019 Sprint Car World Championship by submitting the official refund form, along with ticket stubs or pit passes that apply to the refund. Click here for the official refund form that must be printed and sent in with any Saturday’s Credentials. Deadline to submit refund forms will be Monday, July 1st. Tickets purchased online in advance will automatically be refunded to those customers prior payment methods. For any further questions, please email info@mansfieldmotorspeedway.com