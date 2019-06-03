NOS Energy Drink Named Title Sponsor for the 2019 Knoxville Nationals

KNOXVILLE, Iowa (June 1, 2019) — The biggest event in sprint car racing has a new title sponsor. Monday Knoxville Raceway officials announced that NOS Energy Drink was named as title sponsor for the 59th annual Knoxville Nationals August 7-10.

The title sponsorship continues the footprint NOS Energy Drink has made in short track open wheel racing with title sponsorship of the World of Outlaws sprint car series, Sheldon Haudenschild’s World of Outlaws sprint car team, Clauson-Marshall Racing, and several other entities in the sport. The length of the title sponsorship agreement was not disclosed.

Long time Knoxville Raceway and sprint car racing supporter Casey’s General Stores will retain presenting sponsorship of the event.

Several brand activation projects are underway surrounding the event including the social media hashtag #NOSvilleNationals

NOS Energy Drink takes the place of 5-Hour ENERGY as title sponsor after a three year run. Brad Sweet is the defending champion of the Knoxville Nationals after holding off Donny Schatz for his first career victory in the Nationals Saturday finale.