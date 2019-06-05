“CSP BIRTHDAY BASH” THIS SATURDAY AT PEORIA

By Lance Jennings

JUNE 4, 2019… After Saturday’s clash at San Tan Valley, the Sands Chevrolet USAC SouthWest Sprint Cars are back in action this Saturday, June 8th, at Canyon Speedway Park. Promoted by Doug Gabbard, the “CSP Birthday Bash” will be the fourth of five appearances at the Peoria, Arizona oval. The eighth point race will also feature the AZ Differential Modifieds, Askrens Trucking / Flexi Flyer Sport Mods, Allscapes Stock Cars, and non-winged Micro Sprints. The Front Gates will open at 5:00pm and Racing is scheduled for 7:30pm. In addition, there will be an Open Practice on Friday, starting at 7:00pm and General Admission is FREE. For more event and ticket information, visit canyonspeedwaypark.com or call 602.258.7223.

NOTICE TO RACERS:

– The Schoenfeld 14272735-78 Muffler is MANDATORY for Sands Chevrolet USAC SouthWest competition at Canyon Speedway Park. Failure to comply will be disqualified from the events.

– 360 BONUS / AAA Car Buying is offering a $100 bonus to the highest finishing 360.

– FRONT AXLE TETHER SYSTEMS (2-Chassis, 1-King Pin to King Pin) ARE MANDATORY.

– FULL CONTAINMENT SEATS ARE MANDATORY.

– Hoosier Tires are required on all four corners with the 105/16 Medium and the 105/18 Hard as the only approved right rear tires. The “Medium” is also legal with the USAC National, USAC/CRA, USAC West Coast, and VRA Sprint Cars.

– Cockpit adjustable shocks ARE ALLOWED.

– USAC SouthWest charges a $25 entry fee to all competitors and the series rule book can be found online at.usacracing.com.

– USAC MEMBERSHIPS can be purchased at the track or online at usaclicense.com.

– USAC BONUS / Any racer who enters every event for both the Sands Chevrolet USAC SouthWest and AMSOIL USAC/CRA Sprint Car schedules will have their entry fees reimbursed at the end of the year.

Since January 26, 2013, Canyon Speedway Park has hosted sixty-seven Sands Chevrolet USAC SouthWest Sprint Car events and R.J. Johnson leads all drivers with nineteen victories. In the three previous visits, New Mexico’s Josh Hodges, Missouri’s Hunter Schuerenberg, and California’s Brody Roa claimed victory at the 1/3-mile oval. “The Demon” Damion Gardner set the 1-lap track record of 13.469 on March 9th and the Peoria win list is at the end of this release.

Heading to the “CSP Birthday Bash,” Brody Roa (Garden Grove, CA) holds a 44-point lead over the competition. Piloting the BR Performance #91R HD Industries / Burris Racing Maxim, Roa ran second to R.J. Johnson last Saturday at Arizona Speedway. At press time, the point leader has one feature win, one Beaver Stripes Fast Time Award, two heat race victories, one Saldana Racing Products Hard Charger Award, seven top-10 finishes, and 38 feature laps led on the season. This Saturday, Brody will be looking to continue his championship bid with a Canyon triumph.

R.J. Johnson (Laveen, AZ) ranks second in the chase for the championship. Driving the Bobby Martin Racing #51 Martin Family Auto Museum / Pro Flyer Race Engines Sherman, Johnson earned his first win of the season last Saturday night. To date, the five-time USAC SouthWest Champion also has two heat race victories, six top-10 finishes, and 26 feature laps led to his credit. R.J. has fifty-six USAC SouthWest wins and will have his sights on adding another trophy to his collection.

Stevie Sussex (Tempe, AZ) is third in the USAC SouthWest point standings. Racing Robbie and Gaye Allen’s #12 ABC Body Shop / PPG Automotive Finishes Maxim, Sussex placed third at Arizona Speedway. At press time, the 2017 USAC National Sprint Car Rookie of the Year has one feature win, one heat race victory, six top-10 finishes and 32 feature laps led in the campaign. Stevie will be looking to claim his fourteenth career win this Saturday night.

“Chargin” Charles Davis Jr. (Buckeye, AZ) sits fourth championship point chase. Piloting his #50 RSS Industries / MP Environmental RSS, Davis led the first five laps at San Tan Valley before scoring fifth in the main event. To date, the defending champion has four heat race victories, four top-10 finishes, and 11 feature laps led on the season. “Chargin” Charles has thirty SouthWest wins and will have his sights on his first victory the year.

“The Magic Man” Mike Martin (Yuma, AZ) ranks fifth in the USAC SouthWest point chase. Driving his #16 Naquin Precision Earth Moving / American FlowTech Maxim, Martin earned San Tan Valley’s hard charger award with a ninth to fourth place run. At press time, the 2012 Hall of Fame Classic Winner has one heat race victory, one Saldana Racing Products Hard Charger Award, and five top-10 finishes in on the year. “The Magic Man” has six career SouthWest victories and will be looking to earn his first win of 2019.

Currently ranked seventeenth in points, Ryan Cully (Alger, WA) leads the chase for Rookie of the Year honors. Stephen Sanchez (Flagstaff, AZ), Eddie Tafoya Jr. (Chino Hills, CA), and Jeff Dyer (Bermuda Dunes, CA) are also in contention.

Among the other drivers expected to be in action are “The Real American” Matt Rossi, Jake Swanson, Matt Lundy, Michael Curtis, Chris Bonneau, Jonas Reynolds, and more.

Canyon Speedway Park is located at 9777 West Carefree Highway in Peoria, Arizona. To get to the track, take Lake Pleasant Parkway, then 1.3 miles west on Carefree Highway. Adult Tickets are $20, Seniors (60 and over) and Military Tickets are $15, and Children (11 and under) are FREE.

SANDS CHEVROLET USAC SOUTHWEST SPRINT CAR CHAMPIONS: 2013-R.J. Johnson, 2014-R.J. Johnson, 2015-R.J. Johnson, 2016-R.J. Johnson, 2017-R.J. Johnson, 2018-Charles Davis Jr.

2019 SANDS CHEVROLET USAC SOUTHWEST SPRINT CAR WINS: 1-Josh Hodges, 1-R.J. Johnson, 1-C.J. Leary, 1-Brody Roa, 1-Hunter Schuerenberg, 1-Logan Seavey, 1-Stevie Sussex.

PEORIA SANDS CHEVROLET USAC SOUTHWEST SPRINT CAR WINS: (Includes non-point shows) 19-R.J. Johnson, 10-Charles Davis Jr., 8-Bryan Clauson, 4-Ryan Bernal, 4-Dave Darland, 4-Stevie Sussex, 3-Josh Hodges, 3-Matt Rossi, 2-Brady Bacon, 2-Mike Martin, 2-Josh Pelkey, 1-Colby Copeland, 1-Tye Mihocko, 1-Brody Roa, 1-Hunter Schuerenberg, 1-Mike Spencer, 1-Richard Vander Weerd.

2019 SANDS CHEVROLET USAC SOUTHWEST SPRINT CAR POINT STANDINGS: 1. Brody Roa-514, 2. R.J. Johnson-470, 3. Stevie Sussex-442, 4. Charles Davis Jr.-407, 5. Mike Martin-391, 6. Matt Rossi-381, 7. Jake Swanson-342, 8. Matt Lundy-312, 9. Michael Curtis-299, 10. Chris Bonneau-238, 11. Josh Hodges-202, 12. Isaac Chapple-200, 13. Austin Williams-189, 14. Jonas Reynolds-160, 15. Damion Gardner-139, 16. Jason McDougal-124, 17. Ryan Cully-122, –. Logan Seavey-122, 19. Dennis Gile-119, –. Hunter Schuerenberg-119.