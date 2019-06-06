Photo Gallery: 2019 Indiana Midget Week at Gas City Gas City I-69 Speedway, Media Gallery, Photo Gallery, United States Auto Club, USAC National Midget Championship Michael Pickens (#1) and Kyle Larson (#97). (Jim Denhamer photo) Justin Grant. (Jim Denhamer photo) Justin Grant with gas City promoter Jerry Gappens. (Jim Denhamer photo) Justin Grant with his team following his victory during Indiana Midget Week at Gas City I-69 Speedway. (Jim Denhamer photo) Top three finishers during the Gas City I-69 Speedway round of Indiana Sprintweek Cannon McIntosh, Justin Grant, and Kyle Larson. (Jim Denhamer photo) Sprint car feature winner Kevin Thomas Jr. (Jim Denhamer photo) Sprint car feature winner Kevin Thomas Jr. (Jim Denhamer photo) C.J. Leary (#76) and Jason McDougal (#21). (Jim Denhamer photo) Karsyn Elledge (#1) and Kyle Larson (#97). (Jim Denhamer photo) Kevin Thomas Jr. (#5) and Tucker Klassmeyer (#27). (Jim Denhamer photo) Michael Pickens (#1) and CJ Leary (#76). (Jim Denhamer photo) Michael Pickens (#1) and Kyle Larson (#97). (Jim Denhamer photo) Justin Grant. (Jim Denhamer photo) Kevin Thomas Jr. (#5) and Zeb Wise (#39). (Jim Denhamer photo) Holley Hollan (#67) and Tucker Klassmeyer (#27). (Jim Denhamer photo) Jerry Coons Jr. (#25) and Logan Seavey (#67). (Jim Denhamer photo) Tanner Thorson (#98) and Kyle Larson (#97). (Jim Denhamer photo) Holley Hollan (#67) and Zeb Wise (#39). (Jim Denhamer photo) Zach Daum (#5) and Tanner Carrick (#71). (Jim Denhamer photo) Kevin Thomas Jr. (Jim Denhamer photo) Max Adams. (Bill Miller photo) Brady Bacon. (Bill Miller photo) Parker Frederickson. (Bill Miller photo) Thomas Meseraull. (Bill Miller photo) Tim Creech. (Bill Miller photo) Kyle Larson. (Bill Miller photo) Tyler Courtney. (Bill Miller photo) Zach Daum. (Bill Miller photo) Chris Windom. (Bill Miller photo) C.J. Leary. (Bill Miller photo) Cannon McIntosh. (Bill MIller photo) Jason McDougal. (Bill Miller photo) Tanner Thorson. (Bill Miller photo) Zeb Wise. (Bill Miller photo) Logan Seavey. (Bill Miller photo) Tanner Carrick. (Bill Miller photo) Justin Grant. (Bill Miller photo) Kevin Thomas Jr. (Bill MIller photo) Justin Grant won the USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget feature event at the Gas City I-69 Speedway on Wednesday night June 5, 2019. (Bill Miller photo) ustin Grant in Victory Lane with Gas City I-69 Speedway promoter Jerry Gappens. (Bill Miller photo) Justin Grant celebrates in Victory Lane at the Gas City I-69 Speedway. (Bill Miller photo) Cannon McIntosh 2nd (L), Justin Grant 1st (C) and Kyle Larson 3rd (R). (Bill Miller photo) Kevin Thomas Jr. (Bill Miller photo) Kevin Thomas Jr. (Bill Miller photo) Related Stories: Mother Nature Takes River Town Showdown Windom and Courtney Win USAC Features at Tri-City Larson Wins Midget Week Feature at Montpelier Larson Wins With Last Lap Pass to Kick Off Indiana Midget Week Grant Wins at Gas City Gas City I-69 SpeedwayPhoto GalleryUnited States Auto ClubUSAC National Midget Car Championship