Eliason Wins Hodnett Tribute Race

YORK HAVEN, Pa. (June 6, 20190 — Cory Eliason won the Greg Hodnett Tribue Race Thursday at BAPS Motor Speedway. Brian Montieth, Lucas Wolfe, Gerard McIntyre, and Ryan Smith rounded out the top five. Kenny Edkin won the super sportsman feature.
