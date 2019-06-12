37th Ohio Sprint Speedweek blasts off Friday at Attica Raceway Park

By Tyler Altmeyer

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (June 12, 2019) – Arguably the most demanding schedule in all of sprint car racing, the 37th edition of Cometic Gasket Ohio Sprint Speedweek presented by Indy Metal Finishing is set to hit high gear on Friday evening, June 14, kicking-off nine straight days of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 competition throughout much of the Buckeye State.

Speedweek travelers will visit eight tracks during their grueling, nine-day trek across Ohio, each of which awarding a minimum top prize equalling $5,000. Cometic Gasket Ohio Sprint Speedweek presented by Indy Metal Finishing will blast off, officially, with competition at the always-racey Attica Raceway Park on Friday, June 14. The schedule will continue with appearances at the famed-Eldora Speedway in Rossburg on Saturday, June 15; Muskingum County Speedway in Zanesville on Sunday, June 16; Wayne County Speedway in Orrville on Monday, June 17; Sharon Speedway in Hartford on Tuesday, June 18; the highbanks of Atomic Speedway near Chillicothe on Wednesday, June 19; Mansfield Motor Speedway in Mansfield on Thursday, June 20; Limaland Motorsports Park in Lima on Friday, June 21; and once more at Wayne County Speedway on Saturday, June 22. The 2019 speedweek finale will award a $10,000 top prize.

In addition, Ohio Sprint Speedweek competitors will also vie for an $11,000 point fund spread amongst the top ten competitors in the final Speedweek standings; the 2019 Speedweek champion will pocket a $4,000 share of the $11,000 fund.

Cometic Gasket, the official gasket of the Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1, as well as a leading, worldwide supplier of gaskets and engine sealing components, will once again return as the title sponsor of Ohio Sprint Speedweek in 2019, extending its relationship with one of the sport’s most historic, yet grueling traditions to five consecutive seasons.

“We have been waiting for this week since its conclusion in 2018. A racing tradition rich in history, as well as competitiveness, we are more than proud to extend our relationship with Ohio Sprint Speedweek,” said Bob Gorman, Founder and CEO of Cometic Gasket, Inc . “This is not only an exciting time for all of us at Cometic Gasket, but for everyone associated with sprint car racing in the state of Ohio. We are more than ready to get Speedweek underway.”

Indy Metal Finishing, a nationally leading metal finishing service headquartered in Brownsburg, Ind., will join Ohio Sprint Speedweek in 2019 as the official presenting sponsor, pushing the open wheel spectacle to the level that it is today.

“We are honored to be a part of such an historic event like Ohio Sprint Speedweek,” Carly Lawrence expressed, Indy Metal Finishing President. “Supporting an event like this allows Indy Metal Finishing the opportunity to reach a new demographic within our consumer market. Our goal is to expose Indy Metal Finishing’s capabilities to not only individual racers and their teams, but also to its loyal and dedicated fanbase. We are very excited for action to get underway.”

In order to be eligible for the Cometic Gasket Ohio Sprint Speedweek presented by Indy Metal Finishing championship points fund, participating teams must have perfect Speedweek attendance, entering all contested Speedweek programs throughout the nine-day schedule. In addition, team owners must enter at least 50% of the contested Speedweek events with the same driver.

In addition, Hoosier Tire, the official tire of the All Star Circuit of Champions, will award one tire certificate to each of the top ten drivers in the final Ohio Sprint Speedweek point standings.

For those who can not make the journey to Ohio for the 37th edition of Ohio Sprint Speedweek will still have the opportunity to witness most of the action from the comfort of their own home.

Speed Shift TV, the official online broadcast partner of the All Star Circuit of Champions in 2019, will broadcast eight of the nine events on the 2019 Speedweek schedule. Kicking off Friday night at Attica Raceway Park, Speed Shift TV will broadcast competition conducted at Attica, Eldora Speedway, Wayne County Speedway, Sharon Speedway, Atomic Speedway, Mansfield Motor Speedway, Limaland Motorsports Park, and once again at Wayne County Speedway for the $10,000-to-win finale. Fans wanting to learn more about Speed Shift TV should visit its official online home at www.speedshifttv.com.

Action at Eldora Speedway during night two of Ohio Sprint Speedweek will also be broadcast online via http://live.eldoraspeedway.com/.

MAVTV Motorsports Network, the official television home of the All Star Circuit of Champions, will be on hand to capture Ohio Sprint Speedweek action from Eldora Speedway and Muskingum County Speedway in 2019. Each of the aforementioned events will televise on MAVTV Motorsports Network via tape-delayed broadcast later in the year. Eldora Speedway’s event is scheduled to air on September 8 at 8 p.m. and 11 p.m., respectively. Muskingum County Speedway’s Speedweek program will air on September 15 in the exact same time slots.

“There are a lot of variables that need to come together to make Ohio Sprint Speedweek successful. Relationships with entities such as Cometic Gasket and Indy Metal Finishing, as well as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet and Mobil 1, allow those hopes of success to become a reality. We are truly honored to have such support,” Tony Stewart expressed, All Star Circuit of Champions owner, as well as part-time competitor who will participate in select Speedweek events in 2019. “I also want to thank all of the participating tracks and their staff for coming together and making Speedweek bigger than ever in 2019. We hope for an enjoyable and weather-free week.”

2019 Cometic Gasket Ohio Sprint Speedweek presented by Indy Metal Finishing Points Fund:

1. $4,000

2. $1,500

3. $1,200

4. $1,000

5. $800

6. $700

7. $600

8. $500

9. $400

10. $300

Ohio Sprint Speedweek Previous Champions:

2018 – Paul McMahan

2017 – Tim Shaffer

2016 – Chad Kemenah

2015 – Greg Wilson

2014 – Dale Blaney

2013 – Tim Shaffer

2012 – Stevie Smith

2011 – Tim Shaffer

2010 – David Gravel

2009 – Stevie Smith

2008 – Randy Hannagan

2007 – Shane Stewart

2006 – Dale Blaney

2005 – Kelly Kinser

2004 – Dale Blaney

2003 – Dale Blaney

2002 – Chad Kemenah

2001 – Dean Jacobs

2000 – Kenny Jacobs

1999 – Joey Saldana

1998 – Frankie Kerr

1997 – Joey Saldana

1996 – Frankie Kerr

1995 – Dale Blaney

1994 – Frankie Kerr

1993 – Frankie Kerr

1992 – Kevin Huntley

1991 – Sammy Swindell

1990 – Sammy Swindell

1989 – Dave Blaney

1988 – Jimmy Sills

1987 – Keith Kauffman

1986 – Bobby Allen

1985 – Jack Hewitt

1984 – Steve Kinser

1983 – Bobby Davis, Jr.

2019 All Star Circuit of Champions Driver Standings (After 6/9/2019):

1. Aaron Reutzel – 1082

2. Spencer Bayston – 1030

3. Dale Blaney – 1026

4. Cory Eliason – 1010

5. Paul McMahan – 1008

6. Brock Zearfoss – 982

7. Skylar Gee – 954

8. Greg Wilson – 954

9. Gerard McIntyre -946

10. Tyler Esh – 842

2019 All Star Circuit of Champions Winners:

Bubba Raceway Park (1/31/2019): Tim Shaffer

Bubba Raceway Park (2/1/2019): Tim Shaffer (2)

Bubba Raceway Park (2/2/2019): Tony Stewart

Volusia Speedway Park (2/6/2019): Shane Stewart

Volusia Speedway Park (2/7/2019): Brad Sweet

Virginia Motor Speedway (4/11/2019): Cory Eliason

Port Royal Speedway (4/13/2019): Lance Dewease

Attica Raceway Park (5/24/2019): Aaron Reutzel

Fremont Speedway (5/26/2019): Aaron Reutzel (2)

Outlaw Speedway (6/7/2019): Brock Zearfoss

Stateline Speedway (6/8/2019): Dale Blaney

Weedsport Speedway (6/9/2019): Danny Dietrich

About Cometic Gasket:

Cometic Gasket is the Official Gasket of the Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1. Cometic is a leading worldwide supplier of gaskets and engine sealing solutions for the Automotive Performance, Powersports, Original Equipment and Remanufactured Engine Industries. Cometic gaskets are must-haves for championship-winning teams across the globe. Cometic Gaskets are proudly made in the USA. For more information, log on to www.cometic.com.

About Indy Metal Finishing:

Based in Brownsburg, IN, Indy Metal finishing, Inc. provides high quality metal finishing services and is dedicated to customer satisfaction through strict process control and excellent communication during and after job completion. Our mission is to support our customers with an exceptional level of quality and service that sets the bar for the metal finishing industry. To meet our customer’s delivery expectations with unsurpassed customer service and technical support while developing new and innovative ways to meet today’s business dynamics.

About MAVTV Motorsports Network:

MAVTV Motorsports Network is a television network with its roots deep in the automotive world. MAVTV offers an unparalleled line-up of exclusive motorsports that includes prestigious events such as the Chili Bowl, the AMA Pro Motocross series, and the Automobile Racing Club of America (ARCA). But MAVTV also covers a multitude of grassroot racing from the US and across the globe including drag boats, sprint boats, drag racing, pro pulling, rally racing, drifting, dirt racing, ice racing and everything in between plus a package of automotive reality and custom build shows. If it has a motor, it’s on MAVTV. For more information, visit www.mavtv.com.

About the All Star Circuit of Champions:

All Star Enterprises, LLC, wholly owned by Tony Stewart, d/b/a the All Star Circuit of Champions, is a winged sprint car series. The All Star Circuit of Champions Sprint Car Series is one of the oldest traveling 410 sprint car organizations and is a staple of grassroots, open-wheel racing. Formed in 1970 by Bud Miller, the series has largely been considered the first ‘outlaw’ Sprint Car organization of the modern era. Motorsports entrepreneur Tony Stewart agreed to terms with Guy Webb to become the sole owner of the original winged sprint car tour in January of 2015. In 2019, MAVTV Motorsports Network will continue to be the official television home of the Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 and will broadcast ten high-profile events.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet:

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, Inc., founded in 1982, is one of America’s largest retailers of closeouts and excess inventory, offering real brands at real bargain prices. Famous for its signature catch-phrase Good Stuff Cheap, Ollie’s has a huge variety of famous brand-name merchandise in every department – food, books, housewares, toys, electronics, domestics, clothing, furniture, health and beauty, flooring, seasonal items and so much more – at up to 70 percent off the fancy stores’ prices. You never know what you’ll find at one of Ollie’s 327 “semi-lovely” stores in Alabama, Arkansas, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia. For more information, visit www.ollies.us. Like us on Facebook or find us on Twitter at @OlliesOutlet. Ollie’s is a publicly-traded company on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol OLLI.

About Mobil 1:

The world’s leading synthetic motor oil brand, Mobil 1™ features anti-wear technology that provides performance beyond our conventional motor oils. This technology allows Mobil 1 to meet or exceed the toughest standards of car builders and to provide exceptional protection against engine wear, under normal or even some of the most extreme conditions. Mobil 1 flows quickly in extreme temperatures to protect critical engine parts and is designed to maximize engine performance and help extend engine life.

For more information, visit mobiloil.com, on Twitter @Mobil1 and, on Facebook, www.facebook.com/mobil1.

Mobil, Mobil 1 and Mobil 1 Racing are registered trademarks of Exxon Mobil Corporation or one of its subsidiaries.