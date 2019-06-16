Heavy Rains Cancel Eldora Round of Ohio Sprint Speedweek

From Eldora Speedway

ROSSBURG, Ohio (June 15, 2019) – Rain hit Eldora Speedway early-afternoon Saturday forcing Eldora Speedway officials to cancel tonight’s Ohio Sprint Speedweek event.

The increasing threat of severe storms and a once promising window to which the event was constrained completely diminished, compelling Eldora and Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions (ASCoC) officials to make the difficult decision. The storm system, which spans west to Missouri, has the region under a National Weather Service Flash Flood Watch through Sunday.

With the 2019 Ohio Sprint Speedweek schedule encompassing nine straight nights of racing at eight different speedways in the Buckeye state and no available rain date, the event will not be rescheduled.

All tickets will be refunded via method of purchase. Suite holders will be contacted individually.

Next up for Eldora is the 36th Kings Royal Weekend on Thursday-Friday-Saturday, July 18th-19th-20th. The summer’s most-fabled event is bigger than ever with three days of World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series action culminating in Saturday night’s 40-lap spectacle paying an epic $175,000-to-win.

The Kings Royal Weekend actually kicks off on Wednesday night, July 17th with the re-scheduled #LetsRaceTwo Doubleheader for the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars and AMSOIL USAC National Sprint Cars.

Tickets, including reserved seats and campsites, as well as event information can be found online at www.eldoraspeedway.com or by calling (937) 338-3815. Children 12 & younger are admitted free to all general admission and grass hillside seating areas at Eldora Speedway. Get behind the scenes information via by following @eldoraspeedway on your favorite social channels.