Brownfield Classic At Grays Harbor Raceway Next For Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series

Bryan Hulbert – ELMA, Wash. (June 24, 2019) Making the short trip south of Seattle, the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network will be in action once again with the Summer Thunder Sprint Series this Friday, June 28 and Saturday, June 29 at Grays Harbor Raceway in Elma, Wash. for the Fred Brownfield Classic presented by Little Creek Casino.

The annual tribute to one of Motorsports great promoters, the Fred Brownfield Classic presented by Little Creek Casino is a must-attend event for drivers and fans, as the event is held at the facility that Fred was instrumental in building.

The fifth edition of the Fred Brownfield Classic presented by Little Creek Casino, four previous events have yielded a trio of champions with Sam Hafertepe, Jr. landing his second championship feature event win one year ago. Three wins overall, with a sweep of the two-day affair in 2016, the inaugural event was topped by Johnny Herrera in 2015. Roger Crockett, who picked up a Dirt Cup preliminary night win this past weekend, topped the event in 2017.

Visiting the three-eighths-mile oval since 2009, in all, a total of 16 a-Features have been contested with nine winners. The late Jason Johnson and reigning three-time National Tour Champion, Sam Hafertepe, Jr. each have three wins to their name. Roger Crockett, Travis Rilat, and Jason Solwold have each landed in Victory Lane twice with single-digit wins going to Shane Stewart, Wayne Johnson, Johnny Herrera, and Matt Covington each have a single victory at Grays Harbor Raceway.

Going into the Fred Brownfield Classic presented by Little Creek Casino, the overall driver standings with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network continues to be anyone’s race. Ending a drought of National Tour wins, and leaving Dirt Cup with a runner-up finish, Oklahoma’s Blake Hahn holds a narrow 37 point advantage over Sam Hafertepe, Jr. Slipping to fourth going into last weekend, John Carney II has taken back the show positions from Scott Bogucki with Matt Covington in fifth, only 104 markers behind the overall point’s lead.

Another driver who ended a long winless spell with the National Tour, Roger Crockett has made up a lot of ground in sixth with Robbie Price looking to carry his Dirt Cup momentum into this weekend at a track he is very familiar with. Harli White, Jordon Mallett, and Alex Hill complete the top ten in our standings.

This weekend’s two-night affair will run under the standard ASCS Format with Friday offering a $3,000 to win, $400 to start A-Feature. Saturday will up the value to $4,000 to win, $400 to start. Non-Qualifying teams each night receive $150. Both nights open at 5:00 P.M. with racing at 7:00 P.M. (PT). Admission each night is $27 for adults, $21 for Senior, Military, and Youth 7-17. Kids 6 and under are free. Two-day passes are $54.

Fans not able to attend can find the weekend broadcast live at http://www.racinboys.com.

For other news, notes, and information on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the nine Regional Tours that make up ASCS Nation in 2019, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com, follow on Facebook, on Instagram, and on Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

Quick View:

Who: Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series

Where: Grays Harbor Raceway (Elma, Wash.)

When: Friday, June 28 and Saturday, June 29

Address: 32 Elma McCleary Rd. Elma, WA 98541

Times, Prices, and other Info: Grays Harbor Raceway

Open: 5:00 P.M. (PT)

Driver’s Meeting: 5:30 P.M. (PT)

Races: 7:00 P.M. (PT)

Admission: $25; Sen./Mil./Kids 7-17: $42; Kids under 6: Free

Pit Pass: $35

Muffler Requirements: ASCS Schoenfeld Required

RACEceiver Frequency: 454.000

Contact Information: Grays Harbor Raceway

Phone: (360) 482-4374

Email: graysharborraceway@hotmail.com

Website: http://www.graysharborraceway.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/GHRaceway

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GHRaceway/

2019 Race Winners: Sam Hafertepe, Jr. – 5 (5/17 – I-96 Speedway; 5/18 – I-96 Speedway; 5/25 – Lake Ozark Speedway; 6/5 – Lawton Speedway; 6/8 – Salina Speedway); Scott Bogucki – 2 (6/14 – Brown County Speedway; 6/15 – Black Hills Speedway); Thomas Kennedy – 2 (4/25 – Eagle Raceway, 4/26 – U.S. 36 Raceway); John Carney II – 1 (5/26 – Lake Ozark Speedway); Travis Rilat – 1 (6/4 – Devil’s Bowl Speedway); Blake Hahn – 1 (6/20 – Skagit Speedway); Roger Crockett – 1 (6/21 – Skagit Speedway); Robbie Price – 1 (6/22 – Skagit Speedway);

Weather Related Cancellations – 8: Devil’s Bowl Speedway (3/15 and 3/16); Williams Grove Speedway (5/3); Selinsgrove Speedway (5/4); Lakeside Speedway (5/9); I-30 Speedway (5/11); Route 66 Motor Speedway (6/1); Creek County Speedway (6/6)

