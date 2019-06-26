Harold Leep Classic Rescheduled To July 19th

Caney Kansas (June 26, 2019) –

Sheldon Barksdale was the night one winner and is the defending champion of the event.

$2,000 is up for grabs to the winner with main event starters taking in no less than $325. Some extra money for non-qualifiers will be paid out as well as the first 10 cars not making the main event will receive $225. Other cash awards at press time are:

$100 Hard Charger by York Plumbing

$100 Hard Luck by Annette Leesekamp on behalf of the Leep family

$50 to the last car scored at the finish by Jerry Medlin

Thunderbird Speedway is unique in that it is the only half-mile track remaining in the state of Oklahoma. The track first opened as a horse racing facility in 1903 and ran stock cars for the first time in 1955.

The support classes for the event will be B-Mods and Factory Stocks.

Pricing will be as follows:

General Admission $15

Kids 10 & under Free

Pit Pass $35*

*For those early arrivals that purchased a pit pass on Saturday June 22, bring your wristbands from that day for a new wristband.

Track info at: www.thunderbirdspeedwayok.com

About the Ameri-Flex / OCRS Series –

Established in 2002, the Tulsa OK based Ameri-Flex / OCRS series sanctions dirt track sprint car racing in the southern region of the central plains. Fan appeal and quality race teams, combined with our solid core of supporting sponsors are the nucleus of the series. Thrilling competition providing the ultimate quality family entertainment is the essence of what the Ameri-Flex / OCRS series is all about.

Website: www.ocrsracing.net

Facebook: www.facebook.com/oil.series

About Ameri-Flex Hose & Accessories –

Located in Tulsa OK, Ameri-Flex Hose & Accessories is a family owned and operated company. From food grade hose to hoses for the petroleum industry, Ameri-Flex will strive to fill your needs. Ameri-Flex can build a hose to your specifications or we will assist you in creating what you have designed while you wait. Ameri-Flex has several hard to find items that some vendors can’t get or find. Product can be shipped quickly and efficiently. If we do not have what you are looking for, we will direct you on where to find it. Give us a try, after all…………..

Ameri-Flex Has The Stuff That Keeps You Going!

Website: www.ameriflexhose.com