Let’s Go Wingless!

From Kendra Jacobs

The inaugural BRANDT Professional Agriculture Corn Belt Nationals will be held Friday, July 5 & Saturday July 6 at Knoxville Raceway.

The greatest non-wing drivers in the world will battle for two days to earn the title as the first-ever Corn Belt Nationals champion and the $20,000 prize.

The Knoxville Raceway 360 winged sprint car class will also compete on Friday, while the 410 winged sprint car class will compete on Saturday.

Full entry list is now available online. Tickets start at $20 for adults, $15 for teens and $10 for children 12 and under. All ticket prices increase by $5 on Saturday.

Tickets are available here or by calling 641-842-5431. Camping spots are available on a first come, first served basis and are $25 a night.