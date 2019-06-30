Nick Parker Grabs First Career ASCS Southwest Triumph at Arizona Speedway

From Bryan Hulbert

QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. (June 29, 2019) – Becoming the 54th different winner with the ASCS Southwest Region, Tucson’s Nick Parker landed his No. 115 in Victory Lane on Saturday night at Arizona Speedway.

Leading start to finish, Parker was followed by New Mexico’s Jesse Baker who rallied through the field from eighth. Billy Chester in third had Eric Wilkins in tow from seventh. Colton Hardy made up the top five after starting 11th on the grid. J.T. Imperial, Rick Ziehl, Alex Pettas, Casey Buckman, and Bud Rowe completed the top ten.

The ASCS Southwest Region is off for the for the months of July and nearly all of August as the peak of Summer sets in. The series starts back up on August 31 and September 1 at the new Vado Speedway Park in Vado, N.M.

ASCS Southwest Region

Arizona Speedway

Queen Creek, AZ

Saturday, June 29, 2019

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 45-Jeff Lowery, [1]

2. 2-Alex Pettas, [2]

3. 7-J.T. Imperial, [4]

4. 8-Eric Wilkins, [6]

5. 20Z-Rick Ziehl, [5]

6. 91-Casey Buckman, [3]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 115-Nick Parker, [2]

2. 2B-Billy Chester III, [4]

3. 22B-Jesse Baker, [3]

4. 6-Bud Rowe, [1]

DNS: 74-Colton Hardy

DNS: 3V-Jim Vanzant

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 115-Nick Parker, [2]

2. 22B-Jesse Baker, [8]

3. 2B-Billy Chester III, [4]

4. 8-Eric Wilkins, [7]

5. 74-Colton Hardy, [11]

6. 7-J.T. Imperial, [6]

7. 20Z-Rick Ziehl, [9]

8. 2-Alex Pettas, [3]

9. 91-Casey Buckman, [10]

10. 6-Bud Rowe, [5]

11. 3V-Jim Vanzant, [12]

12. 45-Jeff Lowery, [1]