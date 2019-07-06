Reed Holds Off Schuerenberg for AFCS 410 win at Attica

From Brian Liskai

ATTICA, Ohio (July 5, 2019) – Byron Reed hasn’t raced a lot in 2019 but the veteran sprint car driver still knows his way around Attica Raceway Park. Reed, an eight time track champion, held off a charging Hunter Schuerenberg to score his second 410 sprint car win of the year Friday on Sutton Bank/Craig Miller Trucking/Burns Electric Night.

The victory was the 41st of Reed’s career at Attica, as he inches closer to the Callie’s Performance Product 410 Sprint Car division’s all-time feature win top spot held by Mark Keegan who has 56 checkers.

A solid third place finish for Cap Henry puts him closer to Buddy Kofoid in the All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads/Kistler Racing Products Attica Fremont Championship Series (AFCS) Presented by the Baumann Auto Group standings.

In an exciting Summit Racing Equipment UMP Late Model feature Wooster, Ohio’s Doug Drown took the lead with just four laps to go after a spirited battle with Matt Irey and Ryan Missler and went on to earn his third victory of the season at Attica. The 25-lap green to checker feature took just seven minutes to complete. Drown’s victory is the 27th of his career at the track as he sits atop the division all-time win list.

A week ago former Fremont Fence 305 Sprint track champion Jamie Miller was struggling after having a phenomenal year in 2018. The team took the car to a Tony Beaber’s chassis repair shop and Miller went on to score the win last Saturday at Fremont Speedway. The competition better take note, as Miller is again on a hot streak as he dominated the non-stop feature at Attica Friday, lapping up to 10th place and winning by 7.5 seconds. Miller now has 20 career victories at Attica Raceway Park, placing him fifth on the division’s all-time win list.

The win puts Miller back in the thick of things in the KS Sales & Service AFCS Presented by Jason Dietsch Trailer Sales points battle for the 305 sprints.

For Reed, it was only his fifth race of the season at Attica and while the final finish shows he led all 30 laps of the 410 sprint feature, He withstood early challenges from Buddy Kofoid and the last six laps from a surging Schuerenberg for the victory.

“I’m not usually a top groove type guy for a long period of time like that. But watching the B-main I felt like that’s where you had to be. Every year you get a little bit older and you think ‘can I still do this.’ Young guys come in and they’re really fast…confidence means a lot and mine hasn’t been real good lately. This is one of my more satisfying wins. I want to thank Paul Kistler of Kistler Engines and Crown Battery and I had a new shock on from Doug Berryman…I felt like that might have made a difference in trying to run the top. Also, I know Rick Susong passed away recently…I’ve known the guy for 30 years so it’s sad to hear that,” said Reed.

The late model feature saw Ryan Missler lead the first 14 laps before a lapped car held him up and Matt Irey took the point for six laps until 11th starter Drown, working the bottom groove, took over the final four laps.

“It was a dog fight. That was a pumped up race. Normally I don’t go to the bottom but this car was just digging. The guys talked me into it. Tonight we had a really fast hot rod and I could go any where. Running up top early in the race showed me you had to peddle the car. I think that’s where a lot of guys were gassing it up too much and just spinning a little bit so I was just trying to peddle the car and really it hooked up. But a great job by the track crew tonight,” said Drown beside his 89 Homes/Ely Road Reel/ABR Farms/Wooster Glass/Kar Konnection/Hoosier Racing Tires/Black Diamond Chassis/AccuForce backed machine.

Miller jumped into the lead from the drop of the green in the 305 A-main and never looked back. In fact, at one time his lead was over nine seconds or nearly three-quarters of a lap ahead of the competition.

“The car is really working good…I was pretty hooked up. I have to thank Tony Beaber for the chassis fix and everyone who worked on this thing tonight. It’s back to it’s old self so I hope to be on the horse track a lot more,” said Miller beside his Sonic Hauling/Pen Monster.com/Brad’s Barbecue/Napa of Attica/Avon by Angie/Griff’s Engines/Color Street by Jaime Hennig/Reedtown Tavern/Fostoria Mod Shop/York Carpet Outlet/Crown Battery/Branham Builders/Imprint Logo/Phil Rister Racing backed #26.

Reed and Kofoid brought the field to green for the 30-lap 410 sprint feature but a multi-car incident involving Jess Stiger, Ryan Broughton and Travis Philo necessitated another attempt. On the second try, Caleb Griffith stopped in turn two and last week’s winner Chris Andrews spun in turn three. On the third try Reed bolted into the lead over Kofoid, Cap Henry, Nate Dussel, DJ Foos and Hunter Schuerenberg.

Kofoid stayed glued to Reed’s rear bumper while Henry ran comfortably in third with a great battle for fourth involving Dussel, Foos and Schuerenberg. Kofoid was battling with Reed for the lead on lap nine, when he spun off of turn four, handing second to Henry. On the restart Danny Mumaw and Brock Martin tangled but when the green flew again the race would go to it’s conclusion without another stoppage.

Reed pulled away on the restart with Henry working to stay within striking distance while Foos and Schuerenberg battled for third with the later taking the spot on lap 12. At the half way point Reed held a commanding lead over Henry, Schuerenberg, Foos and Dussel. With 10 laps to go all eyes were on Schuerenberg who found the top side of the track to his liking as he took second on lap 24 and closed quickly on Reed who was into heavy lapped traffic.

Reed made the move of the race with three laps to go, splitting two lapped cars as Schuerenberg was right on his bumper. Reed was able to hit his marks perfectly the final three laps and took the close win over Schuerenberg, Henry, Foos and Dussel.

Matt Irey and Ryan Missler brought the field to green for the non-stop late model feature that took only seven minutes to complete the 25 laps. Missler grabbed the early lead over Irey with Anthony Kinkade, Kent Brewer and Casey Noonan in pursuit. Missler steadily pulled away from Irey but a costly bobble on the cushion in turn two on lap five allowed Irey to pull even with the leader. Meanwhile 11th starter Drown had worked his way to sixth .

Missler worked his way into lapped traffic by the 11th circuit with Irey fending off challenges from Devin Shiels for second with Drown moving into fourth. With 10 laps to go Irey drove around Missler who made contact with a lapped car while Shiels and Drown continued fighting for third. With six laps to go it was now a three car battle for the lead involving Irey, Drown and Missler. Drown took a narrow lead on lap 21 with Irey and Missler driving to his outside.

Drown pulled away slightly the final three laps to edge out Irey, Missler and Shiels as top four could be covered by a blanket coming to the checkers. Last week’s winner Ryan Markham rounded out the top five

The 25 lap 305 feature was essentially over at the drop of the green flag as it too went green to checkers in seven minutes. But, while Miller was pulling away from the field, a tremendous battle ensued the entire 25 laps for second with Jimmy McGrath Jr. holding on for the first 14 laps before surrendering it to Paul Weaver. Bobby Clark took third from McGrath on lap 18 and closed on Weaver.

Miller got hung up trying to lap the 10th place car and his lead at the checkers dropped from nearly 10 seconds to 7.5. Weaver, Clark, McGrath and Steve Rando rounded out the top five.

Attica Raceway Park will be back in action Friday, July 12 for Croghan Colonial Bank/Smith Family Foods Night featuring the AFCS 410 and 305 sprints and dirt trucks.

410 Sprints – Callie’s Performance Products

Qualifying

1.5T-Travis Philo, 13.006; 2.16-DJ Foos, 13.065; 3.25M-Chris Andrews, 13.094; 4.11N-Buddy Kofoid, 13.110; 5.1-Nate Dussel, 13.112; 6.23-Hunter Schuerenberg, 13.134; 7.83M-Broc Martin, 13.136; 8.57X-Andrew Palker, 13.152; 9.8J-Jess Stiger, 13.291; 10.8M-TJ Michael, 13.341; 11.71-Aryton Olsen, 13.365; 12.3J-Trey Jacobs, 13.377; 13.4-Cap Henry, 13.429; 14.5H-Jordan Harble, 13.450; 15.5-Byron Reed, 13.463; 16.45L-Brian Lay, 13.490; 17.97-Max Stambaugh, 13.497; 18.35-Stuart Brubaker, 13.503; 19.70-Henry Malcuit, 13.510; 20.20I-Kelsey Ivy, 13.518; 21.33W-Caleb Griffith, 13.656; 22.28-Danny Mumaw, 13.690; 23.22B-Ryan Broughton, 13.711; 24.2+-Brian Smith, 13.720; 25.2L-Landon LaLonde, 13.825; 26.14-Chad Wilson, 13.860; 27.18J-RJ Jacobs, 14.151; 28.40I-Mark Imler, 14.267; 29.96AU-Bruce White, 99.999;

Heat 1, Group A – (8 Laps, top 4 to A)

1. 45L-Brian Lay[1] ; 2. 1-Nate Dussel[3] ; 3. 11N-Buddy Kofoid[4] ; 4. 83M-Broc Martin[2] ; 5. 97-Max Stambaugh[5] ; 6. 2+-Brian Smith[7] ; 7. 20I-Kelsey Ivy[6] ; 8. 96AU-Bruce White[8]

Heat 2, Group B – (8 Laps, top 4 to A)

1. 57X-Andrew Palker[2] ; 2. 25M-Chris Andrews[3] ; 3. 35-Stuart Brubaker[7] ; 4. 8J-Jess Stiger[1] ; 5. 5T-Travis Philo[4] ; 6. 71-Aryton Olsen[5] ; 7. 5H-Jordan Harble[6]

Heat 3, Group C – (8 Laps, top 4 to A)

1. 3J-Trey Jacobs[2] ; 2. 5-Byron Reed[1] ; 3. 8M-TJ Michael[3] ; 4. 16-DJ Foos[4] ; 5. 22B-Ryan Broughton[6] ; 6. 14-Chad Wilson[7] ; 7. 70-Henry Malcuit[5]

Heat 4, Group D – (8 Laps, top 4 to A)

1. 4-Cap Henry[3] ; 2. 23-Hunter Schuerenberg[4] ; 3. 28-Danny Mumaw[1] ; 4. 33W-Caleb Griffith[2] ; 5. 40I-Mark Imler[7] ; 6. 2L-Landon LaLonde[6] ; 7. 18J-RJ Jacobs[5]

B-Main 1 – (10 Laps, top 4 to A)

1. 5T-Travis Philo[2] ; 2. 97-Max Stambaugh[1] ; 3. 22B-Ryan Broughton[3] ; 4. 2+-Brian Smith[5] ; 5. 2L-Landon LaLonde[8] ; 6. 71-Aryton Olsen[6] ; 7. 20I-Kelsey Ivy[9] ; 8. 14-Chad Wilson[7] ; 9. 40I-Mark Imler[4] ; 10. 5H-Jordan Harble[10] ; 11. 18J-RJ Jacobs[12] ; 12. 96AU-Bruce White[13] ; 13. 70-Henry Malcuit[11]

A-Main 1 – (30 Laps)

1. 5-Byron Reed[2] ; 2. 23-Hunter Schuerenberg[10] ; 3. 4-Cap Henry[3] ; 4. 16-DJ Foos[4] ; 5. 1-Nate Dussel[6] ; 6. 57X-Andrew Palker[8] ; 7. 8M-TJ Michael[13] ; 8. 35-Stuart Brubaker[12] ; 9. 5T-Travis Philo[17] ; 10. 33W-Caleb Griffith[16] ; 11. 11N-Buddy Kofoid[1] ; 12. 2+-Brian Smith[20] ; 13. 25M-Chris Andrews[9] ; 14. 97-Max Stambaugh[18] ; 15. 3J-Trey Jacobs[5] ; 16. 8J-Jess Stiger[15] ; 17. 45L-Brian Lay[7] ; 18. 28-Danny Mumaw[14] ; 19. 83M-Broc Martin[11] ; 20. 22B-Ryan Broughton[19]

Hard Charger: 2+ Brian Smith +8

305 Sprints – Fremont Fence

Heat 1 – (8 Laps, top 5 to A)

1. 12-Kyle Capodice[2] ; 2. 8-Bobby Clark[3] ; 3. 1W-Paul Weaver[4] ; 4. 09-Justin Adams[6] ; 5. 7-Shawn Valenti[9] ; 6. 4*-Tyler Street[8] ; 7. X-Mike Keegan[7] ; 8. 3V-Chris Verda[1] ; 9. 75-Jerry Dahms[5]

Heat 2 – (8 Laps, top 5 to A)

1. 19R-Steve Rando[2] ; 2. 25-Jason Keckler[1] ; 3. 97-Kyle Peters[4] ; 4. 26-Jamie Miller[5] ; 5. 7M-Brandon Moore[3] ; 6. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr[8] ; 7. 3X-Brandon Riehl[6] ; 8. 29-Rich Farmer[9] ; 9. X15-Kasey Ziebold[7]

Heat 3 – (8 Laps, top 5 to A)

1. 77I-John Ivy[8] ; 2. 5JR-Jimmy McGrath Jr.[2] ; 3. 36-Seth Schneider[3] ; 4. 11G-Luke Griffith[9] ; 5. 5-Kody Brewer[1] ; 6. 1H-Zeth Sabo[5] ; 7. 47-Matt Lucius[4] ; 8. 28-Tad Peck[7] ; 9. 48-Mike Burkin[6]

B-Main 1 – (10 Laps, top 5 to A)

1. 4*-Tyler Street[1] ; 2. 1H-Zeth Sabo[3] ; 3. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr[2] ; 4. X-Mike Keegan[4] ; 5. 3V-Chris Verda[7] ; 6. 28-Tad Peck[9] ; 7. 3X-Brandon Riehl[5] ; 8. 75-Jerry Dahms[10] ; 9. 29-Rich Farmer[8] ; 10. X15-Kasey Ziebold[11] ; 11. 47-Matt Lucius[6] ; 12. 48-Mike Burkin[12]

A-Main 1 – (25 Laps)

1. 26-Jamie Miller[1] ; 2. 1W-Paul Weaver[6] ; 3. 8-Bobby Clark[8] ; 4. 5JR-Jimmy McGrath Jr.[2] ; 5. 19R-Steve Rando[3] ; 6. 77I-John Ivy[9] ; 7. 12-Kyle Capodice[5] ; 8. 09-Justin Adams[4] ; 9. 97-Kyle Peters[11] ; 10. 36-Seth Schneider[10] ; 11. 7M-Brandon Moore[14] ; 12. 25-Jason Keckler[7] ; 13. 7-Shawn Valenti[13] ; 14. 11G-Luke Griffith[12] ; 15. 1H-Zeth Sabo[17] ; 16. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr[18] ; 17. X-Mike Keegan[19] ; 18. 5-Kody Brewer[15] ; 19. 3V-Chris Verda[20] ; 20. 4*-Tyler Street[16]

Hard Charger: 8-Bobby Clark +5

Late Models – Summit Racing Equipment

Heat 1 – (8 Laps)

1. 50-Ryan Missler[2] ; 2. 36-Matt Irey[5] ; 3. 77-Steve Kester[3] ; 4. 03-Jim Gingery[1] ; 5. 02-Jeff McCoy[6] ; 6. 69R-Doug Baird[7] ; 7. 17X-Dustin Keegan[4] ; 8. 79-Travis Leyda[8]

Heat 2 – (8 Laps)

1. 94-Mike Bores[1] ; 2. 59-Shane McLoughlin[5] ; 3. 1N-Casey Noonan[3] ; 4. 5M-Ryan Markham[7] ; 5. 69W-Jeff Warnick[4] ; 6. 17-Jeff Geis[6] ; 7. 6-Jimmie Ward[2]

Heat 3 – (8 Laps)

1. 12-Doug Drown[2] ; 2. 28-Kent Brewer[3] ; 3. 51-Devin Shiels[6] ; 4. 144-Anthony Kinkade[5] ; 5. 30-Nate Potts[1] ; 6. 42*-Bob Mayer[7] ; 7. 41-Austin Goon[4]

A-Main 1 – (25 Laps)

1. 12-Doug Drown[11] ; 2. 36-Matt Irey[1] ; 3. 50-Ryan Missler[2] ; 4. 51-Devin Shiels[10] ; 5. 5M-Ryan Markham[9] ; 6. 1N-Casey Noonan[8] ; 7. 77-Steve Kester[12] ; 8. 144-Anthony Kinkade[3] ; 9. 94-Mike Bores[7] ; 10. 28-Kent Brewer[4] ; 11. 69W-Jeff Warnick[14] ; 12. 03-Jim Gingery[6] ; 13. 69R-Doug Baird[16] ; 14. 30-Nate Potts[15] ; 15. 17-Jeff Geis[17] ; 16. 6-Jimmie Ward[20] ; 17. 02-Jeff McCoy[13] ; 18. 17X-Dustin Keegan[19] ; 19. 59-Shane McLoughlin[5] ; 20. 42*-Bob Mayer[18] ; 21. 79-Travis Leyda[22] ; 22. 41-Austin Goon[21]

Hard Charger: 12-Doug Drown +10