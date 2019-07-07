Mitchell Moore Leads Non-Stop With ASCS Warrior Region at Lake Ozark Speedway

From Bryan Hulbert

ELDON, Mo. (July 6, 2019) – Taking the green from the front row and never giving up the top spot, Mitchell Moore added his name to the list of winners with the Racinboys.com ASCS Warrior Region presented by Impact Signs, Awnings, and Wraps to become the 80th driver to top the series Saturday night at Lake Ozark Speedway.

Pressured by the No. 75 of Tyler Blank throughout the 30-lap affair, Moore was able to keep pace of the Missouri native. Jonathan Cornell crossed third with Miles Paulus coming from ninth to fourth. Starting eighth, Bryan Grimes moved up three positions to complete the top five. Kyle Bellm in sixth was followed by Evan Martin with Randy Martin in tow. Dustin Adam and Rusty Potter completed the top ten.

The Racinboys.com ASCS Warrior Region presented by Impact Signs, Awnings, and Wraps returns to Lake Ozark Speedway on Saturday, July 13.

For other news, notes, and information on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the nine Regional Tours that make up ASCS Nation in 2019, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com, follow on Facebook, on Instagram, and on Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

ASCS Warrior Region

Lake Ozark Speedway

Eldon, MO

Saturday, July 6, 2019

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 35M-Jonathan Cornell, [2]

2. 51-Mitchell Moore, [4]

3. 49B-Ben Brown, [3]

4. 0-Steven Russell, [7]

5. 86-Kyle Bellm, [5]

6. 86T-Timothy Smith, [8]

7. 24-Lanny Carpenter, [1]

8. 0A-Dustin Adams, [6]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 14-Randy Martin, [1]

2. 75-Tyler Blank, [2]

3. 4-Evan Martin, [4]

4. 6-Bryan Grimes, [6]

5. 21-Miles Paulus, [7]

6. 3P-Rusty Potter, [5]

7. 11-Austin O’Neal, [3]

8. 18X-Nathan Ryun, [8]

A-Main (30 Laps)

1. 51-Mitchell Moore, [2]

2. 75-Tyler Blank, [4]

3. 35M-Jonathan Cornell, [3]

4. 21-Miles Paulus, [9]

5. 6-Bryan Grimes, [8]

6. 86-Kyle Bellm, [10]

7. 4-Evan Martin, [6]

8. 14-Randy Martin, [7]

9. 0A-Dustin Adams, [11]

10. 3P-Rusty Potter, [12]

11. 11-Austin O’Neal, [14]

12. 86T-Timothy Smith, [13]

13. 0-Steven Russell, [1]

14. 18X-Nathan Ryun, [15]

15. 24-Lanny Carpenter, [16]

16. 49B-Ben Brown, [5]

Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 69-Mike Moore, [4]

2. 55-Kenny Potter, [1]

3. 48-Jake Martens, [5]

4. 88-James Kinder, [6]

5. 15-Jack Potter, [3]

6. 911-Ty Williams, [7]

7. 00-Matt Fair, [8]

8. 15K-Kaitlyn Boland, 15.530[2]

Purcell Tires A-Main (15 Laps)

1. 69-Mike Moore, [1]

2. 15-Jack Potter, [6]

3. 48-Jake Martens, [2]

4. 911-Ty Williams, [5]

5. 88-James Kinder, [4]

6. 55-Kenny Potter, [3]

7. 15K-Kaitlyn Boland, [8]

8. 00-Matt Fair, [7]