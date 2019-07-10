CONCORDIA MID-AMERICA MIDGET WEEK RACE POSTPONED TO THURSDAY

From USAC

Concordia, Kansas (July 10, 2019)………Overnight storms and saturated grounds have forced postponement of tonight’s USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship 10th annual “Chad McDaniel Memorial” from the Concordia High Banks to Thursday night, July 11, in the series debut at the quarter-mile dirt oval in Kansas.

Thursday at Concordia, 600 Open Class Non-Wing Micro Sprints are also in action. The drivers meeting takes place at 6:15pm (Central), followed by engine heat at 6:45pm and hot laps at 7pm. Adult general admission tickets are $25 for ages 13 and older, 12 and under are free. Pit passes are $30 for all ages.

Past winners of the “Chad McDaniel Memorial” include Brad Kuhn (2010), Scott Hatton (2012), Christopher Bell (2013 & 2017), Bryan Clauson (2014 & 2016) and Kevin Thomas, Jr. (2015 & 2018).

Logan Seavey (Sutter, California) won the “Mid-America Midget Week” opener Tuesday at Red Dirt Raceway for his second series victory of the year. Jonathan Beason (Broken Arrow, Okla.) leads the ProSource Passing Master standings for “MAMW” with his charge from 17th to 5th at Red Dirt. Tyler Courtney (Indianapolis, Ind.) continues to lead the USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship standings.

‘Mid-America Midget Week” began Tuesday at Red Dirt, then travels to Concordia on Thursday before two-straight nights at Fairbury, Nebraska’s Jefferson County Speedway on Friday-Saturday, July 12-13 for the “Midwest Midget Championship.” The mini-series concludes this Sunday, July 14, at Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex in Sweet Springs, Missouri.