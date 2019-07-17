Gas City I-69 Speedway Officials Make It the ‘Cool Place to Be’ for Sprint Week

By Linda Mansfield

GAS CITY, Ind., July 16 — In preparation for Thursday’s “NOS Energy Drink Indiana Sprint Week” opener for the USAC AMSOIL national sprint cars, Gas City I-69 Speedway officials are adding several measures for fan comfort in light of the forecasted high temperatures.

Speedway officials said that two 20-foot-by-20-foot tents will be erected, one in the grandstand concourse near the kids’ playground and one in the pit area. Each tent will feature picnic-table seating in the shade of the tents and cooling fans.

In addition, two golf carts sponsored by Elliott’s Custom Trailers will run continuous fan shuttles from the free parking and free camping areas to the speedway’s main ticket entrance.

Other amenities include the addition of an ice-water station with a limited number of neck towels. Fans are encouraged to bring their own towels and use the station to refresh.

For those who want quick access to cold beverages, the concessions operation will provide drinks stations behind the grandstands for patrons wishing to purchase cold drinks only. The stations will have water, iced tea in plastic bottles and Coca-Cola products.

The starting times have also been slightly altered so both the sprint car and non-wing micro-sprint features will be held shortly before or after the sun sets, which will benefit the fans, drivers and crews. The pit gate will open at 4 p.m. and the main gate at 5 p.m., with hot laps scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. The track and series officials will make every effort to move the show along as quickly as possible.

“We are always mindful of the fan experience and are committed to finding ways to enhance the fans’ visits to Gas City,” said Jerry Gappens, promoter. “It’s an honor for us to host the NOS Energy Drink Indiana Sprint Week opener on Thursday, and these amenities should be helpful as the fans enjoy an exciting night of wheel-to-wheel racing, USAC non-wing style!”

Adult general admission tickets are $25 and kids 12 and under are free. Pit passes are $30 each.

Additional information is available on the track website at GasCityI69Speedway.com. Fans can also follow it on Facebook (@GasCitySpeedwayOnTheGas), Twitter (@GasCitySpeedway) and Instagram (@GasCitySpeedway).

The speedway is located west of exit 259 off Interstate 69 in Gas City, and is an easy drive from both Indianapolis and Fort Wayne.