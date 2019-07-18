Sweet Wins the Jokers Wild at Eldora Speedway

By T.J. Buffenbarger
ROSSBURG, Ohio (July 18, 2019) — After coming up on the short end of the feature on Wednesday night Brad Sweet bounced back to hold off Donny Schatz to win the “Jokers Wild” event at the Eldora Speedway as part of the 36th Annual Kings Royal weekend at Eldora Speedway with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series. The win was Sweet’s 10th World of Outlaws victory for native of Grass Valley, California, surpassing his career best feature win total from last year.
Sweet and Schatz started on the front row for the 30-lap main event crossing lines before the opening corner with Sweet taking the lead using the top side of the track. Schatz was able to get a run on Sweet and briefly take the lead on lap two before Sweet took the spot back on the third circuit.
Sweet opened some breathing room between himself and Schatz as Logan Schuchart entered the picture in third position. That trio was able to pull away from the rest of the field until starting to catch the back of the field on lap eight.
Schuchart was able to take advantage of Schatz not getting by a slower car on lap 10 to take second position away only to have Schatz only to have the favor returned when Schuchart struggled to pass a lapped car on lap 12.
Sweet started to enter more traffic and allowed Schatz and Schuchart to close when the caution flag appeared on lap 19 for Joey Saldana slowing with engine problems while running in the top five. Saldana was unable to restart. That same caution flag also saw Brian Brown backwards in turn two with a flat right rear tire and other damage that forced him pit side of the remained of the event.
During the restart Schuchart did not take off with the rest of the field and lost several positions while Sweet and Schatz continued to dice for the lead. Schuchart recovered back to fourth position with David Gravel slipping holding down the third spot.
Schatz started to chip away at Sweet’s lead using the bottom of the track until slower traffic in the low line forced Schatz to change his line and allowed Sweet to open enough distance to take the victory. Schatz, Gravel, Schuchart, and Jac Haudenschild rounded out the top five.
Joker’s Wild
World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series
Eldora Speedway
Rossburg, OH
Thursday July 18, 2019
Qualifying Flight A:
1. 5 – Shane Stewart, 13.020
2. 49 – Brad Sweet, 13.077
3. 12N – Joey Saldana, 13.099
4. 83 – Daryn Pittman, 13.108
5. 7S – Tim Kaeding, 13.140
6. 70 – Brock Zearfoss, 13.170
7. 2 – Carson Macedo, 13.222
8. 39 – Sammy Swindell, 13.245
9. 26 – Cory Eliason, 13.280
10. 41S – Giovanni Scelzi, 13.286
11. 17B – Bill Balog, 13.292
12. 1ST – Gary Taylor, 13.413
13. W20 – Greg Wilson, 13.462
14. 18 – Ian Madsen, 13.476
15. 18J – R.J. Jacobs, 13.516
16. 81 – Lee Jacobs, 13.552
17. K4 – Chad Kemenah, 13.560
18. 49D – Shawn Dancer, 13.591
19. G1 – Hunter Schuerenberg, 13.654
20. 11N – Buddy Kofoid, 13.695
21. 14M – Marcus Dumesny, 13.727
22. 3C – Cale Conley, 13.730
23. 99 – Skylar Gee, 13.787
24. 71M – Paul May, 13.890
25. 2L – Landon Lalonde, 13.910
26. 33W – Michael Walter, 14.097
27. 64 – Scotty Thiel, 17.155
Qualifying Flight B:
1. 41 – David Gravel, 13.215
2. 15 – Donny Schatz, 13.241
3. 92 – Sye Lynch, 13.279
4. 1S – Logan Schuchart, 13.310
5. 11 – Dale Blaney, 13.336
6. 3 – Jac Haudenschild, 13.349
7. 24 – Rico Abreu, 13.374
8. 17 – Sheldon Haudenschild, 13.390
9. 9 – James McFadden, 13.438
10. 21 – Brian Brown, 13.459
11. 13 – Paul McMahan, 13.459
12. 71P – Parker Price-Miller, 13.461
13. 87 – Aaron Reutzel, 13.462
14. 49X – Tim Shaffer, 13.463
15. 1A – Jacob Allen, 13.473
16. 11K – Kraig Kinser, 13.481
17. 91 – Cale Thomas, 13.490
18. 19 – Brent Marks, 13.512
19. 2M – Kerry Madsen, 13.585
20. 7 – Jason Sides, 13.629
21. 98H – Dave Blaney, 13.643
22. 70X – Justin Peck, 13.690
23. 84 – Tom Harris, 14.784
24. 71 – Ayrton Olsen, 13.844
25. 85 – Dustin Daggett, 13.968
26. 2AU – Andrew Scheuerle, 14.027
27. 4X – Bradley Ashford, 14.370
Heat Race #1 (8 Laps):
1. 5 – Shane Stewart
2. 2 – Carson Macedo
3. 83 – Daryn Pittman
4. 41S – Gio Scelzi
5. G1 – Hunter Schuerenberg
6. W20 – Greg Wilson
7. 81 – Lee Jacobs
8. 3C – Cale Conley
9. 2L – Landon Lalonde
Heat Race #2 (8 Laps):
1. 49 – Brad Sweet
2. 39 – Sammy Swindell
3. 18 – Ian Madsen
4. 17B – Bill Balog
5. 11N – Buddy Kofoid
6. 99 – Skylar Gee
7. K4 – Chad Kemenah
8. 7S – Tim Kaeding
9. 33W – Michael Walter
Heat Race #3 (8 Laps):
1. 12N – Joey Saldana
2. 70 – Brock Zearfoss
3. 26 – Cory Eliason
4. 1ST – Gary Taylor
5. 49D – Shawn Dancer
6. 71M – Paul May
7. 14M – Marcus Dumesny
8. 18J – R.J. Jacobs
9. 64 – Scotty Thiel
Heat Race #4 (8 Laps):
1. 41 – David Gravel
2. 1S – Logan Schuchart
3. 21 – Brian Brown
4. 24 – Rico Abreu
5. 87 – Aaron Reutzel
6. 11K – Kraig Kinser
7. 70X – Justin Peck
8. 2M – Kerry Madsen
9. 85 – Dustin Daggett
Heat Race #5 (8 Laps):
1. 15 – Donny Schatz
2. 11 – Dale Blaney
3. 17 – Sheldon Haudenschild
4. 13 – Paul McMahan
5. 49X – Tim Shaffer
6. 91 – Cale Thomas
7. 7 – Jason Sides
8. 84 – Tom Harris
9. 2AU – Andrew Scheuerle
Heat Race #6:
1. 3 – Jac Haudenschild
2. 92 – Sye Lynch
3. 19 – Brent Marks
4. 9 – James McFadden
5. 71P – Parker Price-Miller
6. 98H – Dave Blaney
7. 71 – Ayrton Olsen
8. 1A – Jacob Allen
9. 4X – Bradley Ashford
D-Main (8 Laps):
1. 70X – Justin Peck
2. 3C – Cale Conley
3. 99 – Skylar Gee
4. 85 – Dustin Daggett
5. 71M – Paul May
6. 2AU – Andrew Scheuerle
7. 71 – Ayrton Olson
8. 2L – Landon Lalonde
9. 4X – Bradley Ashford
10. 84 – Tom Harris
11. 64 – Scotty Thiel
DNS: 33W – Michael Walter
C-main (10 Laps):
1. K4 – Chad Kemenah
2. 2M – Kerry Madsen
3. 70X – Justin Peck
4. 11K – Kraig Kinser
5. 91 – Cale Thomas
6. 11N – Buddy Kofoid
7. 49D – Shawn Dancer
8. 14M – Marcus Dumesny
9. 3C – Cale Conley
10. 81 – Lee Jacobs
11. 98H – Dave Blaney
DNS: 1A – Jacob Allen
DNS: G1 – Hunter Schuerenberg
DNS: 7 – Jason Sides
Dash #1 (6 Laps):
1. 49 – Brad Sweet
2. 12N – Joey Saldana
3. 2 – Carson Macedo
4. 70 – Brock Zearfoss
5. 5 – Shane Stewart
6. 39 – Sammy Swindell
Dash #2 (6 Laps):
1. 15 – Donny Schatz
2. 1S – Logan Shuchart
3. 3 – Jac Haudenschild
4. 11 – Dale Blaney
5. 41 – David Gravel
6. 92 – Sye Lynch
B-Main (12 Laps):
1. 7S – Tim Kaeding
2. 24 – Rico Abreu
3. 9 – James McFadden
4. 13 – Paul McMahan
5. 41S – Gio Scelzi
6. 87 – Aaron Reutzel
7. 71P – Parker Price-Miller
8. 17B – Bill Balog
9. W20 – Greg Wilson
10. 49X – Tim Shaffer
11. 2M – Kerry Madsen
12. K4 – Chad Kemenah
13. 1ST – Gary Taylor
14. 18J – R.J. Jacobs
Feature:
1. 49 – Brad Sweet
2. 15 – Donny Schatz
3. 41 – David Gravel
4. 1S – Logan Schuchart
5. 2 – Carson Macedo
6. 3 – Jac Haudenschild
7. 83 – Daryn Pittman
8. 5 – Shane Stewart
9. 11K – Kraig Kinser
10. 18 – Ian Madsen
11. 11 – Dale Blaney
12. 70 – Brock Zearfoss
13. 19 – Brent Marks
14. 87 – Aaron Reutzel
15. 24 – Rico Abreu
16. 26 – Cory Eliason
17. 9 – James McFadden
18. 39 – Sammy Swindell
19. 92 – Sye Lynch
20. 7S – Tim Kaeding
21. 12N – Joey Saldana
22. 21 – Brian Brown
23. 41S – Gio Scelzi
24. 13 – Paul McMahan
25. 17 – Sheldon Haudenschild.