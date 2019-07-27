Schatz Snaps Williams Grove Winless Streak with $20,000 Summer Nationals Victory

From T.J. Buffenbarger

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (July 27, 2019) — Donny Schatz held off a charging Sheldon Haudenschild to win the Champion Racing Oil Summer Nationals Saturday night at Williams Grove Speedway with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series. Schatz led a World of Outlaws sweep of the top five position in the back yard of the PA Posse, picking up a $20,000 payday for his efforts.

The win was Schatz’s 10th during the 2019 season and 20th win of his career at Williams Grove, ending a four-year winless streak at Williams Grove, a track at one time he was dominant at.

“Its been a long time since we have been standing out here getting the trophy and the flag,” said Schatz in victory lane.

Schatz was quick to give his entire team credit for helping him return to Williams Grove’s victory lane.

“Hats off to this whole Tony Stewart Racing team. They’ve been digging. I had an awesome race car. I haven’t made the best laps every night, every race, but that’s all you can do. You keep building, keep working. When you’re having fun that helps to and we always have fun first and foremost. These guys just made the right decisions all night.”

Sheldon Haudenschild and Brad Sweet started on the front row for the 30-lap main event. The first attempt to star the main was short lived when the red flag appeared for Shane Stewart flipping down the front stretch. Stewart exited the car under his own power.

The second attempt to start the feature saw Sweet lead as with Haudenschild and Schatz racing for second. Schatz was able to get a run on Haudenschild through turns three and four as Haudenschild got too far up into the cushion to take away the second spot on the close of the opening lap. Behind them

Haudenschild kept pace with Schatz and had a look under him in turn one on lap four, but could not make the pass. Even while trying to keep Haudenschild at bay Schatz quickly closed in on Sweet for the lead.

Schatz had looks under Sweet on lap seven and eight in turns one and two but could not make the pass. This allowed Haudenschild to close in to create a three-car race for the lead. By lap nine Sweet encountered slowed traffic and allowed Schatz to drive around Sweet exiting turn two to take the lead. Sweet fought back through heavy traffic in turns three and four to pull alongside Schatz and retake the lead. Two turns later though Schatz was able to drive off turn two and take the top position for good on lap 10.

Haudenschild closed in on Schatz on a couple of occasions through slower traffic but was unable to make a pass for the lead. Lap 21 Schatz approached two slower cars racing side by side for position and was able to drive past while Haudenschild was hung up behind them. This ended up being the difference at Schatz drove away for the win over Haudenschild, Sweet, Daryn Pittman, and David Gravel.

Afterwards Schatz admitted he didn’t know Haudenschild was the car behind him but wasn’t surprised as hit was complementary towards the former World of Outlaws rookie of the year winner.

“Sheldon’s good when it comes to the cushion like that when it’s tricky,” said Schatz. “The bad part is