Gas City Adds Stunt Pilot to This Friday’s Card

By Linda Mansfield

GAS CITY, Ind., July 29 – In what is expected to be one of the most breathtaking and entertaining intermissions ever at an American weekly dirt short track, Gary Ott of Marion, Ind. will perform a show of aerobatic flying above Gas City I-69 Speedway this Friday night, Aug. 2.

Ott, who has more than 45 years of flying experience, will perform feats of spectacular flying including loops, rolls and other aerial maneuvers.

Presented by Wesleyan Health and Rehabilitation Center and Colonial Oaks Health and Rehabilitation Center, both of Marion, Ind., Ott’s performance will take place during intermission of a racing card that includes non-wing sprint cars, American Vintage Sprint Car Association (AVSCA) vintage sprint cars, UMP modifieds, USAC SpeeD2 midgets, and street stocks.

“I have seen Gary practice above the Marion airport a few times and thought what a great attraction this would be for our fans at the speedway,” said Jerry Gappens, promoter of Gas City I-69 Speedway. “We are always looking for unique ways to entertain our fans, especially with spectacles you don’t normally see in daily life.”

In addition to promoting his Wesleyan and Colonial Oaks Health and Rehab Centers, Ott is also doing the show to increase awareness of the 29th annual “Fly/In Cruise/In” at the Marion Municipal Airport on Saturday, Aug. 31.

Tickets to the races at Gas City I-69 Speedway are available at the gate. Admission prices are adults, $15; children 12 and under are free, and students 13 and older are admitted for $10 with a student ID card. Pit passes cost $30. The pit gate opens at 3 p.m. and the grandstand gates open at 5 p.m. Hot laps are at 6:45 p.m. and the races start at 7:30 p.m.

After this Friday’s show, Gas City I-69 Speedway will present a program featuring Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series (BOSS) sprints, United Midget Racing Association (UMRA) TQ midgets, United Midwestern Promoters (UMP) modifieds, street stocks and hornets on Friday, Aug. 9. The following night, Saturday, Aug. 10, the track will host a “Night of Destruction, Thrills and Chills” with monster trucks, school bus races, a hornet enduro, a mini van derby, a rollover contest, trailer races and other special competitions.

For details on each program and what’s coming up later please see the track’s schedule at GasCityI69Speedway.com. Fans can also follow the speedway on Facebook (@GasCitySpeedwayOnTheGas), Twitter (@GasCitySpeedway) and Instagram (@GasCitySpeedway).