Thayer County and Belleville On Tap For URSS Rebels

From URSS

The biggest week of the year awaits the Lucas Oil POWRi United Rebel Sprint Series as they head to the Thayer County Speedway in Deshler, NE on Wednesday night and then to the Famed Belleville High Banks on Thursday, Friday and Saturday night for the Belleville 305 Nationals.

On Wednesday night the Thayer County Speedway in Deshler, NE will host the Rebels for their only visit of the year. With Deshler being only 30 miles north of Belleville it will give all teams coming to the 305 Nationals a chance at an extra $1000 to win show. Tyler Drueke was victorious in last years feature event with 28 cars on hand.

After Deshler the teams will head 30 miles south to the famed Belleville High Banks for the 2nd Annual Belleville 305 Nationals. Last years event was huge and this year expect an even bigger show as this is fast becoming one of the biggest 305 events in the nation.

Thursday night all competitors will have a chance to get acclimated to the big high banked ½ mile with a practice session scheduled. Many drivers have never been on the fastest ½ mile in the nation and this will give them a chance to pick setups and gearing for the weekend.

Friday night the action begins with heats, qualifiers and C, B and a 25 lap A feature with $2500 going to the preliminary nights feature winner. This gives racers a chance to see where they stack up to prepare for Saturday night.

Then it’s the “Big One” on Saturday night as all competitors will again run heats, qualifiers and features while they battle for the top prize of $7000 going to the 30 lap Main event winner and be crowned 2019 Belleville 305 Nationals Champion. Expect this to be a stacked field of the best 305 sprint drivers in the nation as it also pays a minimum of $1000 to start the main event. 52 drivers have pre entered with many more expected to participate.

Last year was dominated by Colorado’s own Jake Bubak as he won both the preliminary event and Saturday’s main event collecting $9500 for the weekend. He will return and will be met by a host of drivers from 12 different states.

Kansas will bring a huge contingent of drivers with current points leader Zach Blurton along with Luke Cranston, J.D Johnson, Steven Richardson, Tracey Hill, Jed Werner, Jordan and Tyler Knight and many other drivers from the sunflower state.

Nebraska will also send a strong bunch as Jason Martin, Stu Snyder, Tyler Drueke, Shayle Bade, Toby Chapman, John Webster, Trey Gropp and Shane Sundquist among many others and will do the Cornhusker state of Nebraska proud.

Colorado is also well represented also with Jake Bubak, Keith Raush, Todd Plemons, Mark Walinder, Scott Cochran, Buddy Tubbs, Kevin Schramek, Lonnie Cox and a host of others from the RockyMtn. state.

Oklahoma will also send a contingent of heavy hitters as two time as SSO Champion and 3rd last year at this event, Andy Shouse will lead a strong bunch including Ty Williams, Joe Wood Jr., Blake Scott, Cody Hays and others. Oklahoma drivers are always tough and look for many of them to be contenders for the win.

The lone star state of Texas will also send a few with Brett Becker, Christian Kinnison and Dalton Stevens planning on making the tow to Kansas.

Also returning will be last years 2nd place runner New Mexico’s Kyle McCutcheon driving his own car along with Arkansas native Tim Crawley driving the second Steve Hilker entry and Minnesota’s Craig Dolansky will pilot the Danny King E85.

Rick Salem and the United Rebel Sprint Series would like to thank the Belleville High Banks, the Fair Board, the Competitors, and all the fans coming as we work on making this the biggest 305 Racesaver race in the Nation and strive to keep the Belleville High Banks alive and well. We look forward to seeing you all this weekend.