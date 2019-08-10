Kerry Madsen Tops “Hard Knox” Feature at the Nationals

By T.J. Buffenbarger

KNOXVILLE, Iowa (August 10, 2019) – Kerry Madsen was among four drivers that punched their ticket into Saturday’s NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s General Stores finale by winning Friday’s FVP “Hard Knox” main event. Madsen started on the front row and held off Logan Schuchart through multiple late race restarts for the victory.

Schuchart, Shane Stewart, and Domini Scelzi also locked into the final four positions in Saturday’s Knoxville Nationals finale based on finishing in the first four positions in Friday’s feature.

For Madsen being able to lock into Saturday’s program was a huge relief for himself and his race team.

“It’s such a big race, the biggest sprint car race we have,” said Madsen. “Everyone wants to win it and puts so much effort into this race and there are so many great teams, great owners, and great crews that if your Nationals prelim night doesn’t go according to plan its not a very nice feeling back in the pit area. Long faces and sad emjoies. To come back run good and put it in the show puts a smile on everyone’s faces.”

Hunter Schuerenberg and Kerry Madsen started on the front row for the 25-lap main event. After the initial start was called back the second attempt to begin the feature was short lived when cars in the back got together with Justin Henderson getting upside down. Lynton Jeffrey, Spencer Bayston, and Terry McCarl were also involved. All but McCarl had to go to the work area with only Bayston and McCarl making the call for the restart.

During the red flag period Knoxville Raceway point leader Brian Brown went to the work area with mechanical issues and was unable to rejoin the field for the restart.

Madsen led the third attempt to start the main with Schuchart charging from eighth starting position around Schuerenberg for second on the opening lap. Behind them Scelzi and Stewart raced for third with Schuerenberg getting dropped back to fifth.

The top four cars pulled away from the field when Thomas Kennedy brought out the caution for spinning at the bottom of turn three. Kennedy rejoined the tail of the field for the restart.

The top four pulled away from the field and started to overtake slower cars with 14 laps complete. Just as the leaders were in heavy traffic Skylar Prochaska spun in front of Stewart, with Stewart narrowly missing Prochaska’s car as he did a 360 spin in kept going. The spin did bring out another caution flag.

While Madsen, Schuchart, and Stewart pulled away during the restart Sclezi found himself under fire from Sammy Swindell for the final transfer spot. They exchanged the spot on each end of the racetrack before Scelzi reclaimed the position on lap 17.

After another caution on lap 18 Madsen, Schuchart, and Stewart pulled away Scelzi found himself under fire from Spencer Bayston, who had to go to the work area earlier in the race and changed from the tail up to the fifth spot.

After Tasker Phillips brought out the caution with his 360 spin with four laps to go Madsen pulled away from the field. Austin McCarl disposed of Bayston for fifth but was unable to pressure Scelzi for the final transfer spot. Madsen drove away for the win over Schuchart, Stewart, and Sclezi to lock into the 20-24 starting spots in Saturday’s A-Main.

59th Annual NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s General Stores

FVP Preliminary Night “Hard Knox”

World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series

Knoxville Raceway

Knoxville, IA

Saturday August 10, 2019

Qualifying Flight A:

1. 92-Sye Lynch, 16.151

2. 48-Danny Dietrich, 16.153

3. 11-Hunter Schuerenberg, 16.205

4. 5-Shane Stewart, 16.229

5. 41S-Dominic Sclezi, 16.229

6. 4-Terry McCarl, 16.276

7. 15H-Sam Hafertepe, 16.288

8. 39-Sammy Swindell, 16.321

9. 2KS-Austin McCarl, 16.340

10. 21-Brian Brown, 16.357

11. 1-Travis Rialt, 16.369

12. 39M-Anthony Macri, 16.383

13. 7X-Justin Henderson, 16.426

14. 7-Craig Dollansky, 16.443

15. 18S-Jason Solwold, 16.474

16. 49J-Josh Schneiderman, 16.481

17. K4-Chad Kemenah, 16.515

18. 19T-Kevin Thomas Jr. , 16.518

19. 3C-Cale Conley, 16.547

20. 51-Freddie Rahmer, 16.556

21. 7JS-Jason Sides, 16.561

22. 73AF-Joey Moughan, 16.599

23. 5J-Jamie Ball, 16.627

24. 18R-Ryan Roberts, 16.679

25. 28P-Brian Paulus, 16.710

26. 9x-Jake Bubak, 16.722

27. 99X-Skylar Gee, 16.724

28. 70X-Justin Peck, 16.777

29. 45-Rusty Hickman, 16.786

30. 84-Tom Harris, 16.801

31. 33M-Mason Daniel, 16.823

32. 64-Scotty Thiel, 16.871

33. 2AU-Andrew Scheuerle, 16.907

34. 2K-Kevin Ingle, 17.415

35. 56-Joe Simbro, 17.892

36. 83C-Adam Cruea, 18.021

37. 21P-Robbie Price, 16.874

38. 5H-Spencer Bayston, 16.470

Qualfying Flight B:

1. 2M-Kerry Madsen, 16.292

2. 17B-Josh Baughman, 16.363

3. 91-Cale Thomas, 16.372

4. 1S-Logan Schuchart, 16.401

5. 17B-Bill Balog, 16.474

6. 44-Chris Martin, 16.487

7. 40-Clint Garner, 16.505

8. 35-Skylar Prochaska, 16.506

9. 83J-Lynton Jeffrey, 16.534

10. 71BC-Tyler Courtney, 16.562

11. 21K-Thomas Kennedy, 16.578

12. 56N-Davey Heskin, 16.593

13. 11K-Kraig Kinser, 16.628

14. 17WX-Harli White, 16.640

15. 27-Carson McCarl, 16.679

16. 7TAZ-Tasker Phillips, 16.681

17. 20-A.J. Moeller, 16.686

18. 7SW-Jeff Swindell, 16.686

19. 14M-Marcus Dumesny, 16.725

20. 10-R.J. Johnson, 16.726

21. 55-Brooke Tatnell, 16.731

22. 17WX-Shane Golobic, 16.736

23. 1X-Don Droud Jr. , 16.750

24. 3P-Sawyer Phillips, 16.790

25. 11C-Roger Crockett, 16.807

26. 2C-Wayne Johnson, 16.848

27. 29-Willie Croft, 16.858

28. 3H-Jac Haudenschild, 16.907

29. J4-John Garvin, 16.921

30. 99-Brady Bacon, 16.945

31. 19P-Paige Polyak, 16.948

32. W20-Greg Wilson, 16.971

33. 68-Chase Johnson, 17.021

34. 85-Chase Wanner, 17.051

35. 15M-Bobby Mincer, 17.121

36. 9JR-Derek Hagar, 17.222

37. 75-Glen Saville, 17.248

38. 17XL-Caleb Helms, 17.301

39. 74-Brodie Tulloch, 18.075

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps):

1. 21 – Brian Brown

2. 7X – Justin Henderson

3. 5 – Shane Stewart

4. 15H – Sam Hafertepe Jr.

5. 7JS – Jason Sides

6. 18S – Jason Solwold

7. 92 – Sye Lynch

8. 99X – Skylar Gee

9. 19T – Kevin Thomas Jr.

10. 18R – Ryan Roberts

11. 21P – Robbie Price

12. 84 – Tom Harris

13. 56 – Joe Simbro

(First three finishers transferred to the A-Main)

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps):

1. 1 – Travis Rilat

2. 39 – Sammy Swindell

3. 41S – Dominic Sclezi

4. 49J – Josh Schneiderman

5. 7 – Craig Dollansky

6. 70X – Justin Peck

7. 3C – Cale Conley

8. 33M – Mason Daniel

9. 28P – Brian Paulus

10. 73AF – Joey Moughan

11. 83C – Adam Cruea

12. 48 – Danny Dietirch

DNS: 2AU – Andrew Scheuerle

(First three finishers transferred to the A-Main)

Heat Race #3 (8 laps):

1. 11 – Hunter Schuerenberg

2. 2KS – Austin McCark

3. 5H – Spencer Bayston

4. 39M – Anthony Macri

5. K4 – Chad Kemenah

6. 4 – Terry McCarl

7. 51 – Freddie Rhamer

8. 5J – Jamie Ball

9. 9X – Jake Bubak

10. 45 – Rusty Hickman

11. 64 – Scotty Thiel

12. 2K – Kevin Ingle

DNS: 2MM – Matt Moro

(First three finishers transferred to the A-Main)

Heat Race #4 (8 Laps):

1. 2M – Kerry Madsen

2. 1S – Logan Schuchart

3. 71BC – Tyler Courtney

4. 17WX – Harli White

5. 10 – R.J. Johnson

6. 2C – Wayne Johnson

7. 56N – Davey Heskin

8. 1X – Don Droud Jr.

9. 75 – Glen Saville

10. J4 – John Garvin

11. 85 – Chase Wanner

12. 20 – A.J. Moeller

13. 40 – Clint Garner

(First three finishers transferred to the A-Main)

Heat Race #5 (8 Laps):

1. 21K – Thomas Kennedy

2. 17BX – Bill Balog

3. 17B – Josh Baughman

4. 35P – Skylar Prochaska

5. 55 – Brooke Tatnell,

6. 3P – Sawyer Phillips

7. 7SW – Jeff Swindell

8. 99 – Brady Bacon

9. 27 – Carson McCarl

10. 29 – Willie Croft

11. W20 – Greg Wilson

12. 17XL – Caleb Helms

13./ 15M – Bobby Mincer

(First three finishers transferred to the A-Main)

Heat Race #6 (8 Laps):

1. 11K – Kraig Kinser

2. 83J – Lynton Jeffrey

3. 91 – Cale Thomas

4. 7TAZ – Tasker Phillips

5. 17W – Shane Golobic

6. 14M – Marcus Dumesny

7. 68 – Chase Johnson

8. 9JR – Derek Hagar

9. 74 – Brodie Tulloch

10. 44 – Chris Martin

11. 3H – Jac Haudenschild

12. 19P – Paige Polyak

DNS: 11C – Roger Crockett

(First three finishers transferred to the A-Main)

C-Main (10 Laps)

1. 44 – Chris Martin

2. 20 – A.J. Moeller

3. 45 – Rusty Hickman

4. 29 – Willie Coft

5. W20 – Greg Wilson

6. 21P – Robbie Price

7. 18R – Ryan Roberts

8. 73AF – Joey Moughan

9. 64 – Scotty Thiel

10. 17XL – Caleb Helms

11. 84 – Tom Harris

12. 56 – Joe Simbro

13. 15M – Bobby Mincer

14. 2K – Kevin Ingle

15. J4 – John Garvin

16. 85 – Chase Wanner

17. 83 – Adam Cruea

18. 11C – Roger Crockett

DNS: 48 – Danny Dietrich

DNS: 40 – Clint Garner

DNS: 3H – Jac Haudenschild

DNS: 19P – Paige Polyak

DNS: 2AU – Andrew Scheuerle

DNS: 2MM – Matt Moro

(First eight finishers transferred to one of two B-Mains)

B-Main #1 (12 Laps)

1. 4 – Terry McCarl

2. 15H – Sam Hafertepe Jr.

3. K4 – Chad Kemenah

4. 49J – Josh Schneiderman

5. 39M – Anthony Marci

6. 18S – Jason Solwold

7. 92 – Sye Lynch

8. 70X – Justin Peck

9. 45 – Rusty Hickman

10. 7 – Craig Dollansky

11. 44 – Chris Martin

12. W20 – Greg Wilson

13. 99X – Skylar Gee

14. 3C – Cale Conley

15. 28P – Brian Paulus

16. 18R – Ryan Roberts

17. 9X – Jake Bubak

18. 33M – Mason Daniel

19. 51 – Freddie Rahmer

20. 7JS – Jason Sides

21. 19T – Kevin Thomas Jr.

22. 5J – Jamie Ball

(First three finishers transferred to the A-Main)

B-Main #2 (12 Laps:

1. 27 – Carson McCarl

2. 35P – Skylar Prochaska

3. 7TAZ – Tasker Phillips

4. 99 – Brady Bacon

5. 7SW – Jeff Swindell

6. 14M – Marcus Dumesny

7. 10 – R.J. Johnson

8. 1X – Don Droud Jr.

9. 56N – Davey Heskin

10. 17W – Shane Golobic

11. 3P – Sawyer Phillips

12. 68 – Chase Johnson

13. 55 – Brooke Tatnell

14. 2C – Wayne Johnson

15. 20 – A.J. Moeller

16. 9JR – Derek Hagar

17. 29 – Willie Croft

18. 21P – Robbie Price

19. 73AF – Joey Moughan

20. 75 – Glenn Saville

21. 74 – Brodie Tulloch

22. 17WX – Harli White

(First three finishers transferred to the A-Main)

A-Main (25 Laps):

1. 2M – Kerry Madsen

2. 1S – Logan Schuchart

3. 5 – Shane Stewart

4. 41S – Dominic Scelzi

5. 2KS – Austin McCarl

6. 5H – Spencer Bayston

7. 17B – Josh Baughman

8. 39 – Sammy Swindell

9. 11K – Kraig Kinser

10. 17BX – Bill Balog

11. 11 – Hunter Schuerenberg

12. 4 – Terry McCarl

13. K4 – Chad Kemenah

14. 7TAZ – Tasker Phillips

15. 71BC – Tyler Courtney

16. 27 – Carson McCarl

17. 15H – Sam Hafertepe Jr.

18. 91 – Cale Thomas

19. 1 – Travis Rilat

20. 35P – Skylar Prochaska

21. 21K – Thomas Kennedy

22. 21 – Brian Brown

23. 83J – Lynton Jeffrey

24. 7x – Justin Henderson