Kerry Madsen Tops “Hard Knox” Feature at the Nationals

By T.J. Buffenbarger
KNOXVILLE, Iowa (August 10, 2019) – Kerry Madsen was among four drivers that punched their ticket into Saturday’s NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s General Stores finale by winning Friday’s FVP “Hard Knox” main event. Madsen started on the front row and held off Logan Schuchart through multiple late race restarts for the victory.
Schuchart, Shane Stewart, and Domini Scelzi also locked into the final four positions in Saturday’s Knoxville Nationals finale based on finishing in the first four positions in Friday’s feature.
For Madsen being able to lock into Saturday’s program was a huge relief for himself and his race team.
“It’s such a big race, the biggest sprint car race we have,” said Madsen. “Everyone wants to win it and puts so much effort into this race and there are so many great teams, great owners, and great crews that if your Nationals prelim night doesn’t go according to plan its not a very nice feeling back in the pit area. Long faces and sad emjoies. To come back run good and put it in the show puts a smile on everyone’s faces.”
Hunter Schuerenberg and Kerry Madsen started on the front row for the 25-lap main event. After the initial start was called back the second attempt to begin the feature was short lived when cars in the back got together with Justin Henderson getting upside down. Lynton Jeffrey, Spencer Bayston, and Terry McCarl were also involved. All but McCarl had to go to the work area with only Bayston and McCarl making the call for the restart.
During the red flag period Knoxville Raceway point leader Brian Brown went to the work area with mechanical issues and was unable to rejoin the field for the restart.
Madsen led the third attempt to start the main with Schuchart charging from eighth starting position around Schuerenberg for second on the opening lap. Behind them Scelzi and Stewart raced for third with Schuerenberg getting dropped back to fifth.
The top four cars pulled away from the field when Thomas Kennedy brought out the caution for spinning at the bottom of turn three. Kennedy rejoined the tail of the field for the restart.
The top four pulled away from the field and started to overtake slower cars with 14 laps complete. Just as the leaders were in heavy traffic Skylar Prochaska spun in front of Stewart, with Stewart narrowly missing Prochaska’s car as he did a 360 spin in kept going. The spin did bring out another caution flag.
While Madsen, Schuchart, and Stewart pulled away during the restart Sclezi found himself under fire from Sammy Swindell for the final transfer spot. They exchanged the spot on each end of the racetrack before Scelzi reclaimed the position on lap 17.
After another caution on lap 18 Madsen, Schuchart, and Stewart pulled away Scelzi found himself under fire from Spencer Bayston, who had to go to the work area earlier in the race and changed from the tail up to the fifth spot.
After Tasker Phillips brought out the caution with his 360 spin with four laps to go Madsen pulled away from the field. Austin McCarl disposed of Bayston for fifth but was unable to pressure Scelzi for the final transfer spot. Madsen drove away for the win over Schuchart, Stewart, and Sclezi to lock into the 20-24 starting spots in Saturday’s A-Main.
59th Annual NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s General Stores
FVP Preliminary Night “Hard Knox”
World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series
Knoxville Raceway
Knoxville, IA
Saturday August 10, 2019
Qualifying Flight A:
1. 92-Sye Lynch, 16.151
2. 48-Danny Dietrich, 16.153
3. 11-Hunter Schuerenberg, 16.205
4. 5-Shane Stewart, 16.229
5. 41S-Dominic Sclezi, 16.229
6. 4-Terry McCarl, 16.276
7. 15H-Sam Hafertepe, 16.288
8. 39-Sammy Swindell, 16.321
9. 2KS-Austin McCarl, 16.340
10. 21-Brian Brown, 16.357
11. 1-Travis Rialt, 16.369
12. 39M-Anthony Macri, 16.383
13. 7X-Justin Henderson, 16.426
14. 7-Craig Dollansky, 16.443
15. 18S-Jason Solwold, 16.474
16. 49J-Josh Schneiderman, 16.481
17. K4-Chad Kemenah, 16.515
18. 19T-Kevin Thomas Jr. , 16.518
19. 3C-Cale Conley, 16.547
20. 51-Freddie Rahmer, 16.556
21. 7JS-Jason Sides, 16.561
22. 73AF-Joey Moughan, 16.599
23. 5J-Jamie Ball, 16.627
24. 18R-Ryan Roberts, 16.679
25. 28P-Brian Paulus, 16.710
26. 9x-Jake Bubak, 16.722
27. 99X-Skylar Gee, 16.724
28. 70X-Justin Peck, 16.777
29. 45-Rusty Hickman, 16.786
30. 84-Tom Harris, 16.801
31. 33M-Mason Daniel, 16.823
32. 64-Scotty Thiel, 16.871
33. 2AU-Andrew Scheuerle, 16.907
34. 2K-Kevin Ingle, 17.415
35. 56-Joe Simbro, 17.892
36. 83C-Adam Cruea, 18.021
37. 21P-Robbie Price, 16.874
38. 5H-Spencer Bayston, 16.470
Qualfying Flight B:
1. 2M-Kerry Madsen, 16.292
2. 17B-Josh Baughman, 16.363
3. 91-Cale Thomas, 16.372
4. 1S-Logan Schuchart, 16.401
5. 17B-Bill Balog, 16.474
6. 44-Chris Martin, 16.487
7. 40-Clint Garner, 16.505
8. 35-Skylar Prochaska, 16.506
9. 83J-Lynton Jeffrey, 16.534
10. 71BC-Tyler Courtney, 16.562
11. 21K-Thomas Kennedy, 16.578
12. 56N-Davey Heskin, 16.593
13. 11K-Kraig Kinser, 16.628
14. 17WX-Harli White, 16.640
15. 27-Carson McCarl, 16.679
16. 7TAZ-Tasker Phillips, 16.681
17. 20-A.J. Moeller, 16.686
18. 7SW-Jeff Swindell, 16.686
19. 14M-Marcus Dumesny, 16.725
20. 10-R.J. Johnson, 16.726
21. 55-Brooke Tatnell, 16.731
22. 17WX-Shane Golobic, 16.736
23. 1X-Don Droud Jr. , 16.750
24. 3P-Sawyer Phillips, 16.790
25. 11C-Roger Crockett, 16.807
26. 2C-Wayne Johnson, 16.848
27. 29-Willie Croft, 16.858
28. 3H-Jac Haudenschild, 16.907
29. J4-John Garvin, 16.921
30. 99-Brady Bacon, 16.945
31. 19P-Paige Polyak, 16.948
32. W20-Greg Wilson, 16.971
33. 68-Chase Johnson, 17.021
34. 85-Chase Wanner, 17.051
35. 15M-Bobby Mincer, 17.121
36. 9JR-Derek Hagar, 17.222
37. 75-Glen Saville, 17.248
38. 17XL-Caleb Helms, 17.301
39. 74-Brodie Tulloch, 18.075
Heat Race #1 (8 Laps):
1. 21 – Brian Brown
2. 7X – Justin Henderson
3. 5 – Shane Stewart
4. 15H – Sam Hafertepe Jr.
5. 7JS – Jason Sides
6. 18S – Jason Solwold
7. 92 – Sye Lynch
8. 99X – Skylar Gee
9. 19T – Kevin Thomas Jr.
10. 18R – Ryan Roberts
11. 21P – Robbie Price
12. 84 – Tom Harris
13. 56 – Joe Simbro
(First three finishers transferred to the A-Main)
Heat Race #2 (8 Laps):
1. 1 – Travis Rilat
2. 39 – Sammy Swindell
3. 41S – Dominic Sclezi
4. 49J – Josh Schneiderman
5. 7 – Craig Dollansky
6. 70X – Justin Peck
7. 3C – Cale Conley
8. 33M – Mason Daniel
9. 28P – Brian Paulus
10. 73AF – Joey Moughan
11. 83C – Adam Cruea
12. 48 – Danny Dietirch
DNS: 2AU – Andrew Scheuerle
(First three finishers transferred to the A-Main)
Heat Race #3 (8 laps):
1. 11 – Hunter Schuerenberg
2. 2KS – Austin McCark
3. 5H – Spencer Bayston
4. 39M – Anthony Macri
5. K4 – Chad Kemenah
6. 4 – Terry McCarl
7. 51 – Freddie Rhamer
8. 5J – Jamie Ball
9. 9X – Jake Bubak
10. 45 – Rusty Hickman
11. 64 – Scotty Thiel
12. 2K – Kevin Ingle
DNS: 2MM – Matt Moro
(First three finishers transferred to the A-Main)
Heat Race #4 (8 Laps):
1. 2M – Kerry Madsen
2. 1S – Logan Schuchart
3. 71BC – Tyler Courtney
4. 17WX – Harli White
5. 10 – R.J. Johnson
6. 2C – Wayne Johnson
7. 56N – Davey Heskin
8. 1X – Don Droud Jr.
9. 75 – Glen Saville
10. J4 – John Garvin
11. 85 – Chase Wanner
12. 20 – A.J. Moeller
13. 40 – Clint Garner
(First three finishers transferred to the A-Main)
Heat Race #5 (8 Laps):
1. 21K – Thomas Kennedy
2. 17BX – Bill Balog
3. 17B – Josh Baughman
4. 35P – Skylar Prochaska
5. 55 – Brooke Tatnell,
6. 3P – Sawyer Phillips
7. 7SW – Jeff Swindell
8. 99 – Brady Bacon
9. 27 – Carson McCarl
10. 29 – Willie Croft
11. W20 – Greg Wilson
12. 17XL – Caleb Helms
13./ 15M – Bobby Mincer
(First three finishers transferred to the A-Main)
Heat Race #6 (8 Laps):
1. 11K – Kraig Kinser
2. 83J – Lynton Jeffrey
3. 91 – Cale Thomas
4. 7TAZ – Tasker Phillips
5. 17W – Shane Golobic
6. 14M – Marcus Dumesny
7. 68 – Chase Johnson
8. 9JR – Derek Hagar
9. 74 – Brodie Tulloch
10. 44 – Chris Martin
11. 3H – Jac Haudenschild
12. 19P – Paige Polyak
DNS: 11C – Roger Crockett
(First three finishers transferred to the A-Main)
C-Main (10 Laps)
1. 44 – Chris Martin
2. 20 – A.J. Moeller
3. 45 – Rusty Hickman
4. 29 – Willie Coft
5. W20 – Greg Wilson
6. 21P – Robbie Price
7. 18R – Ryan Roberts
8. 73AF – Joey Moughan
9. 64 – Scotty Thiel
10. 17XL – Caleb Helms
11. 84 – Tom Harris
12. 56 – Joe Simbro
13. 15M – Bobby Mincer
14. 2K – Kevin Ingle
15. J4 – John Garvin
16. 85 – Chase Wanner
17. 83 – Adam Cruea
18. 11C – Roger Crockett
DNS: 48 – Danny Dietrich
DNS: 40 – Clint Garner
DNS: 3H – Jac Haudenschild
DNS: 19P – Paige Polyak
DNS: 2AU – Andrew Scheuerle
DNS: 2MM – Matt Moro
(First eight finishers transferred to one of two B-Mains)
B-Main #1 (12 Laps)
1. 4 – Terry McCarl
2. 15H – Sam Hafertepe Jr.
3. K4 – Chad Kemenah
4. 49J – Josh Schneiderman
5. 39M – Anthony Marci
6. 18S – Jason Solwold
7. 92 – Sye Lynch
8. 70X – Justin Peck
9. 45 – Rusty Hickman
10. 7 – Craig Dollansky
11. 44 – Chris Martin
12. W20 – Greg Wilson
13. 99X – Skylar Gee
14. 3C – Cale Conley
15. 28P – Brian Paulus
16. 18R – Ryan Roberts
17. 9X – Jake Bubak
18. 33M – Mason Daniel
19. 51 – Freddie Rahmer
20. 7JS – Jason Sides
21. 19T – Kevin Thomas Jr.
22. 5J – Jamie Ball
(First three finishers transferred to the A-Main)
B-Main #2 (12 Laps:
1. 27 – Carson McCarl
2. 35P – Skylar Prochaska
3. 7TAZ – Tasker Phillips
4. 99 – Brady Bacon
5. 7SW – Jeff Swindell
6. 14M – Marcus Dumesny
7. 10 – R.J. Johnson
8. 1X – Don Droud Jr.
9. 56N – Davey Heskin
10. 17W – Shane Golobic
11. 3P – Sawyer Phillips
12. 68 – Chase Johnson
13. 55 – Brooke Tatnell
14. 2C – Wayne Johnson
15. 20 – A.J. Moeller
16. 9JR – Derek Hagar
17. 29 – Willie Croft
18. 21P – Robbie Price
19. 73AF – Joey Moughan
20. 75 – Glenn Saville
21. 74 – Brodie Tulloch
22. 17WX – Harli White
(First three finishers transferred to the A-Main)
A-Main (25 Laps):
1. 2M – Kerry Madsen
2. 1S – Logan Schuchart
3. 5 – Shane Stewart
4. 41S – Dominic Scelzi
5. 2KS – Austin McCarl
6. 5H – Spencer Bayston
7. 17B – Josh Baughman
8. 39 – Sammy Swindell
9. 11K – Kraig Kinser
10. 17BX – Bill Balog
11. 11 – Hunter Schuerenberg
12. 4 – Terry McCarl
13. K4 – Chad Kemenah
14. 7TAZ – Tasker Phillips
15. 71BC – Tyler Courtney
16. 27 – Carson McCarl
17. 15H – Sam Hafertepe Jr.
18. 91 – Cale Thomas
19. 1 – Travis Rilat
20. 35P – Skylar Prochaska
21. 21K – Thomas Kennedy
22. 21 – Brian Brown
23. 83J – Lynton Jeffrey
24. 7x – Justin Henderson