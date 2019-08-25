Westfall Wins BOSS Feature During Smackdown at Kokomo

Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series
Kokomo Speedway
Kokomo, IN
Saturday August 24, 2019
Feature:
1. 33M – Matt Westfall
2. 21 – Travis Hery
3. 21P – Carmen Perigo
4. 69 – Logan Hupp
5. 9 – Dustin Webber
6. 6 – Chris Phillilps
7.16K – Andrw Prather
8. 320 – Bill Rose
9. 82 – Mike Miller
10. 4J – Justin Owen
11. 60 – Kory Crabtree
12. 2DI – Dustin Ingle
13. 1H – Korbyn Hayslett
14. 19 – Matt Cooley
15. 23 – Brian Karraker
16. 26W – Cody White
17. 76 – J.J. Hughes
18. W34 – Parker Frederickson
19. 9G – Cody Gardner
20. 44 – Michael Fichesser
21. 24L – Lee Underwood
22. 18 – Dallas Hewitt
23. 42 – Ty Tilton
24. 53 – Steve Little