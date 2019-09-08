R.J. Johnson Returns To ASCS Desert Non-Wing Victory Lane At Arizona Speedway

From Bryan Hulbert

QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. (September 7, 2019) – For the second time in 2019, R.J. Johnson rolled into Victory Lane with the San Tan Ford ASCS Desert Non-Wing Sprint Cars.

His first trip of the season with the series at Queen Creek’s Arizona Speedway, the victory marks the eighth time the Phoenix, Ariz. shoe as topped the San Tan Ford ASCS Desert Non-Wing Sprint Cars; bringing his overall to 22 wins under the ASCS banner.

Coming up from fifth, Johnson was immediately in pursuit of the lead with the pass for second on Lap 2. Chasing Kyle Shipley, the pair traded the lead on Lap 6 with Shipley fighting back on Lap 8 to retake the position. Trading slide jobs through several restarts, Shipley held off the driver of the No. 34 until Lap 17 when Kyle’s night came to an early close.

Johnson would go on to win by 3.328 seconds over Dennis Gile, who scrambled through the field from ninth with Joe Scheopner advancing from 14th to complete Saturday’s podium. Rick Shuman from 11th and Andy Sole from 13th completed the top five.

Wayne Siddle crossed sixth with C.J. Bunch in seventh. Kyle Shipley would end up eighth as the first DNF on the field. Jonas Reynolds and Ryan Murphy made up the top ten.

With five rounds of competition left of the 2019 lineup, the San Tan Ford ASCS Desert Non-Wing Sprint Cars return to Arizona Speedway on September 28.

For other news, notes, and information on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the nine Regional Tours that make up ASCS Nation in 2019, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com, follow on Facebook, on Instagram, and on Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

ASCS Desert Non-Wing

Arizona Speedway

Queen Creek, Ariz.

Saturday, September 7, 2019

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 55-Daylin Perreira, [2]

2. 7M-Danny Mathus, [3]

3. 0G-Kyle Shipley, [7]

4. 7K-Bruce St. James, [5]

5. 4T-Dennis Gile Jr., [6]

6. 33-Brad Weiss, [1]

7. 7-Wayne Siddle, [4]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 7X-Ryan Murphy, [1]

2. 3-Tyler Most, [2]

3. 7MK-Mason Keefer, [4]

4. 20-Shon Deskins, [6]

5. 17-Joe Scheopner, [5]

6. 2-Joshua Shipley, [7]

7. 43-CJ Bunch, [3]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 34-R.J. Johnson, [1]

2. 0-Jonas Reynolds, [4]

3. 25AZ-Rick Shuman, [3]

4. 22-Andy Sole, [5]

5. 51-Ronald Webster, [2]

DNS: 44-Jake Helsel,

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 34-R.J. Johnson, [5]

2. 4T-Dennis Gile Jr., [9]

3. 17-Joe Scheopner, [14]

4. 25AZ-Rick Shuman, [11]

5. 22-Andy Sole, [13]

6. 7-Wayne Siddle, [18]

7. 43-CJ Bunch, [19]

8. 0G-Kyle Shipley, [1]

9. 0-Jonas Reynolds, [3]

10. 7X-Ryan Murphy, [2]

11. 20-Shon Deskins, [10]

12. 2-Joshua Shipley, [15]

13. 7K-Bruce St. James, [12]

14. 7M-Danny Mathus, [6]

15. 7MK-Mason Keefer, [7]

16. 3-Tyler Most, [8]

17. 33-Brad Weiss, [17]

DNS: 51-Ronald Webster

DNS: 44-Jake Helsel

(DQ) 55-Daylin Perreira, [4]