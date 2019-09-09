12 Wins at Counting for Nienhiser

PETERSEN MEDIA: Paul Nienhiser continued his winning ways over the weekend as he returned to victory lane at Jacksonville Speedway on Friday night before picking up a second place finish on Saturday night at Spoon River Speedway.

“It was a really good points weekend for our team with MOWA,” Nienhiser said. “We extended our lead with just two more races left so hopefully we can continue to rack up wins and pull this off.”

Amidst a big year at Jacksonville Speedway, Nienhiser got Friday night underway by lining up fifth in his heat race. Held up early by a driver making his car a tick wide, Nienhiser would use a restart to work his way up a second place finish and put himself second in points for the night.

Pulling the three in the redraw, the Chapin, IL driver lined the CAM2 Blue Blood Racing Oil/Mason Sound/Innovative Design machine up in the second row of the feature event.

The race’s initial start saw cars at the back of the field get together and bring out the red, and unfortunately Nienhiser would endure some nose wing damage trying to get his car slowed up.

No worse for wear, the next start saw Nienhiser slide into the race lead and quickly start to gap the field. Admitting to not pushing his car too hard, Nienhiser would be surprised by Parker Price-Miller tracking him down and sliding up in front of him.

Getting his elbows up Nienhiser would get back to work as they ran through traffic. A late restart saw the lead duo break away from pack, and again in traffic, Nienhiser would make a bold move on the fence that saw him shoot back to the lead an go on to win the race.

Traveling to Spoon River on Saturday night, Nienhiser would take advantage of a prime front row starting position in his heat race and earn the victory.

Pulling the five pill in the redraw, Nienhiser made some changes to his car for the slick hoping to stumble on something to add to his notebook. With the track no blowing off as much as he thought, Nienhiser would opt to use the moisture that was on the bottom of speedway opposed to working the cushion.

Racing his way into second via the bottom, Nienhiser would then let it all hang out on the curb as he chased after Logan Seavey. Running through heavy traffic, Nienhiser would be unable to get to him he ran second in a race that was shortened five laps due to rain.

“I am really happy with how things went over the weekend,” Nienhiser said. “We have been so good at Jacksonville all year long, and I can’t wait to see how we can stack up with the World of Outlaws when they return in a couple of weeks. At Spoon River, looking back I wish I would have left my car alone but it wasn’t bad by any means.”

Nienhiser would like to thank CAM2 Blue Blood Racing Oil, Mason Sound, Innovative Design, Bradshaw Custom Pumping, Wessler Bros. Agency, Bob Hawks Auto Body, Littleton Storm & Timber, Fierce Herbicide, Sunstoppers Window Tinting, Engler Machine and Tool, FK Indy, Rider Racing Engines, Kaeding Performance, Smith Titanium Products, Vortex Wings, Signature Signs and Design, and Team Simpson for their continued support.

2019 BY THE NUMBERS: Races-40, Wins-12, Top 5’s-20, Top 10’s-23

ON TAP: Nienhiser is slated to run the Wankel No. 5 on Friday night at Jacksonville Speedway before heading to Beaver Dam Raceway with the IRA on Saturday.

