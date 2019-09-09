Andy Forsberg Wins a Thriller to Open Gold Cup Race of Champions

PETERSEN MEDIA- With all eyes on Chico, CA over the last week for the 66th Annual Gold Cup Race of Champions, Andy Forsberg helped get the buzz going as he won an absolute thriller on Wednesday night in a race that came down to the wire with Kalib Henry.

“The last couple of times out with F&F Racing it had been kind of rough, to so kick Gold Cup off with a really exciting Wednesday night win was awesome,” Andy Forsberg said.

On a wet surface early in the night, Forsberg would be the first car out for time trials, and though it hurt him a bit he would still time in seventh quickest in his group.

With a little luck on his side, Forsberg would end up with a second place finish in his heat race and move into the Dash. Going from eighth to fifth, the Auburn, CA driver lined up in the third row of the 30-lap feature event.

When the feature event rolled around, the track was in great shape for the feature event, and as things went green Forsberg made a nice move to jump into third aboard the Econo Lube-n-Tune and Brakes/Geico Local Office/PitStopUSA entry.

Moving into second on the fourth lap, Forsberg would continue to roll the bottom to perfection as he moved into the race lead on lap six as he worked under Rico Abreu.

Going back and forth with Abreu, Forsberg would clear him on the 10th lap and break away but then felt pressure from Henry who moved into the top spot on the 13th lap.

Staying true to the bottom, Forsberg would get the lead back on the 16th lap, only to have Henry get back by with eighth to go, as they thrilled the crowd with their battle.

Running side by side the last 5 laps, it would be Forsberg getting the advantage by a slim margin to win an absolute thriller.

Locking into the Thursday night Dash by way of his finish on Wednesday, slick and abrasive conditions would take over the surface on this night with high temperatures and wind lingering through the day.

Making some headway in the Dash, Forsberg would advance a few positions as his fourth place finish put him in the second row for the feature event.

Running third in the opener laps on the slick surface, some good hard racing would see Forsberg slip back to sixth after mixing it up. Back in sixth, rubber would become a big issue and Forsberg would have to go into conservation mode to keep his tires.

He would do all he could as he took the checkered with a sixth place finish to close out F&F Racing’s week.

“It was great to get a win to kick things off, and it was a fun few days all around,” Forsberg said. “Thanks to my guys for all of their work, and hopefully we can pull this Placerville title off on Saturday.”

F&F Racing and Andy Forsberg would like to thank Econo Lube-n-Tune and Brakes, Geico Local Office, PitStopUSA, Lucas Oil, Pacific Highway Rentals, Autism Awareness, FVP, and CRV Carbon Solutions for their support in 2019.

2019 BY THE NUMBERS: Starts-25, Wins-7, Top 5’s-13, Top 10’s-17.

