John Christner Trucking And James Hodge Ford Sign On For 2019 ASCS Fall Fling

Bryan Hulbert

SAPULPA, Okla. (September 9, 2019) The biggest event of the year on Creek County Speedway’s lineup, the John Christner Trucking Fall Fling Presented by James Hodge Ford is set to go down on Friday, October 11 and Saturday, October 12 with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network and USAC Wingless Sprints.

The fourth-year that John Christner Trucking has been a part of the Fall Fling, the 2019 event is the first time that James Hodge Ford has been the presenting sponsor for the two-day affair. Opening at 5:30 P.M. followed by Hot Laps at 7:00 P.M. with racing at 7:30 P.M. (CT) both nights, Friday’s show with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network will offer up $3,000 to win, $400 to start with Saturday upping the bounty to $4,000 to win, $400 to start.

“We used to have the Fall Fling back when Creek was a Micro track, and it was a big event for us then. When we decided to bring it back in 2016, a lot of the local fans still remembered it and they’ve really supported it,” stated Creek County Speedway, and ASCS Founder, Emmett Hahn.

“John [Christner] has supported this deal since we brought it back, and is a long-time supporter of the Chili Bowl, and now with James Hodge coming on, it’s great to have local businesses that support our racers and help make these shows possible.”

Paired with the USAC Wingless Sprints, the John Christner Trucking Fall Fling Presented by James Hodge Ford offers fans the best of both worlds. A change from previous years when the POWRi West Midgets were in action, the Midgets will now have their own special event on Friday, October 25 and Saturday, October 26 with the Sooner Fall Nationals, featuring the Lucas Oil POWRi National Midget League.

On the division change, Creek County Speedway Promoter, Steve Hahn stated, “We really enjoyed having the POWRi West Midgets at the Fall Fling, but it worked out where we could give them their own big show this year. Plus, a lot of those guys have Sprint Cars, so it gives them more chances to race as well.”

Looking back to the return of the Fall Fling, in 2016, Sam Hafertepe, Jr. and John Carney II split the weekend while the 2017 event fell to Mother Nature. Nearly washed out in 2018, the crew was finally able to get access to the Pits for Saturday’s program which saw a massive field of 61 Drivers in attendance. Over the course of the 41 lap Feature, Sam Hafertepe, Jr. was able to outduel local hot shoe, Sean McClelland. The event will again be co-sanctioned with the American Bank of Oklahoma ASCS Sooner Region presented by Smiley’s Racing Products.

More information on the John Christner Trucking Fall Fling presented by James Hodge Ford will be posted as the event dates near. Creek County Speedway is located at 18450 West Hwy. 66 between Sapulpa and Kellyville. For more information on Creek County Speedway, including a complete lineup of events and directions, log onto http://www.creekcountyspeedway.co or call (918) 693-RACE (7223) or (918) 838-3777. The track can also be found on social media at https://www.facebook.com/CreekCountySpeedway.

For other news, notes, and information on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the nine Regional Tours that make up ASCS Nation in 2019, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com, follow on Facebook, on Instagram, and on Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).